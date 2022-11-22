ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding

Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

LightInTheBox Stock Gains As Q3 Revenue Breezes Past Expectations

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22.6% year-on-year to $121 million, beating the consensus of $78.49 million. Sales from apparel increased by 60.8% to $99.6 million, and revenues from apparel represented 82.3% of total revenues in Q3. The gross margin for the quarter jumped 1,340...
Benzinga

A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Peak Bio PKBO stock moved upwards by 34.1% to $6.37 during Friday's regular session. Peak Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 493.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.7 million.
Benzinga

Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday

Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 68 companies reached new 52-week highs. Merck & Co MRK was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Neovasc NVCN was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Manchester United MANU was the biggest gainer,...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $94.63 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...

Comments / 0

Community Policy