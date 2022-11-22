ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckershospitalreview.com

SSM Health hospital president to exit for new CEO role

Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth, according to a Nov. 16 news release. He will join CalvertHealth after...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD
attractionmag.com

The Face of Homelessness

Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
EASTON, MD
PLANetizen

Developers Rebrand Baltimore’s Port Covington Megaproject

Developers in Baltimore announced recently that they are rebranding a 235-acre mixed-use waterfront project now known as Baltimore Peninsula, which attracted controversy in 2019 when the project won Opportunity Zone status despite a $5.5 billion development proposal and a development team led by Kevin Plank, billionaire owner of Sagamore Development and Under Armour.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat

An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
attractionmag.com

Responsible Fathers Initiative

Today in America, the U.S. Census reports that 19.7 million children (1 in 4) live without a responsible father in the home. A child who grows up in a home without a father is four times more likely to live in poverty, more likely to have behavior problems, more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol, two times more likely to drop out of high school, more likely to commit a crime, and more likely to go to prison.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Support the PMJ Foundation and give back to neighbors in need

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For over 20 years, a local organization has serviced thousands of families supplying essential needs during its annual give back campaign. The PMJ Foundation is hosting their holiday drive and wants to encourage you to give back to those in need. Founder Preston Mitchum, Jr. shares...
BALTIMORE, MD

