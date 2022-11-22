Just a week after the Fiat 500e was introduced to the U.S. during the 2022 LA Auto Show, Abarth has announced that they are making a new hot hatch, at least in Europe. If some of you were hoping that they are re-releasing the Abarth 500 built from 2008 to 2019, we're here to disappoint you, at least for now. What's not disappointing is the fact that this all-new Abarth all-electric hatch gets a true bump in power to go along with that wild looking paint job, and it might also get a U.S. release in the near future given Fiat's new business plans.

2 DAYS AGO