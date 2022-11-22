Read full article on original website
Related
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
New Mazda Vision Concept Previews MX-5 Miata's Electric Future
Mazda's Japanese language YouTube channel has posted a new video to the platform that appears to give us our first look at an electric replacement for the Mazda MX-5. The half-hour-long video concludes with a segment that is roughly five minutes long, focusing on the diminutive sports car. And in between shots of the various generations of the MX-5 we have enjoyed so far, a couple of brief glimpses of a virtual render are thrown in.
MotorAuthority
Factory matte black Ferrari Enzo heads to auction
The only Ferrari Enzo delivered from the factory in matte black is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's. It's scheduled to cross the block at the auction house's Sassuolo, Italy, sale, running December 5-7. Matte black was not a standard color for the Enzo, but of the 400 cars completed,...
Porsche Needs 34 Hours To Apply The Rothman's Inspired Livery To A 911 Dakar
Car enthusiasts worldwide were pleasantly stunned by the all-new Porsche 911 Dakar's official reveal. This is partly due to the heritage "Roughroads" livery, which pays tribute to the Rothman's Porsche 953, which competed in the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally, among other fan-built Porsches. In case you're wondering why it says "Roughroads" and not "Rothman's," the latter was a famous cigarette sold elsewhere in the world.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Presenting The $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Track-Ready Supercar
Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Fiat 500e Abarth First Look: The Scorpion King Is Back as an EV
Just a week after the Fiat 500e was introduced to the U.S. during the 2022 LA Auto Show, Abarth has announced that they are making a new hot hatch, at least in Europe. If some of you were hoping that they are re-releasing the Abarth 500 built from 2008 to 2019, we're here to disappoint you, at least for now. What's not disappointing is the fact that this all-new Abarth all-electric hatch gets a true bump in power to go along with that wild looking paint job, and it might also get a U.S. release in the near future given Fiat's new business plans.
Lamborghini Explains How The Huracan Sterrato Went From Idea To Reality
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be one of the most out-there products to come from Lamborghini in years, but while the concept of an off-road supercar has now cemented in our brains, it's been a long process to get to this point. Ahead of the official unveiling of the production car, Lamborghini is taking a look back at the concept that started it all by talking to the people that created it.
3 speeds record in a single run: Pininfarina’s electric hypercar just made history
Luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina’s Rimac electric-powered hypercar Battista recently broke the official production car acceleration and braking records. The Battista is making its dynamic debut in the Middle East at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates, displaying its unmatched dynamic capabilities. The exclusive launch control system...
Toyota Previa: The Mid-Engine Supercar (Sort Of) That Was Also a Van
There's more to the Toyota Previa minivan than meets the eye. Here's what makes it collectible today. The post Toyota Previa: The Mid-Engine Supercar (Sort Of) That Was Also a Van appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Rare BMW 2002 Cabriolet up for auction in Munich
The BMW 2002 is an iconic car, an originator of the brand's reputation as the "Ultimate Driving Machine." Built from 1968 to 1972, the landmark model begat decades of Bavarian sports sedans. Now, an example of one of the rarest 2002 variants is coming up for auction in Munich. Over...
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
topgear.com
The 2023 Car of the Year shortlist has been revealed
This is the 2023 Car of the Year shortlist. TG’s Paul Horrell reveals which of his nominations made the cut. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The shortlist is out for Car of the Year, the annual award given by a pan-European panel of expert testers. So, let's go full Tess Daly. Without further ado and in no particular order, they are:
topgear.com
The Mercedes 190 E ‘Baby Benz’ is now 40 years old
So does that mean it has a widow’s peak? Let’s find out. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Mercedes W201 is now four decades old. And, if you’re actually old enough to remember (count us out for that one), it was called the ‘Baby Benz’ at its launch. However much that title wants for some imagination, it is rather fitting – Mercedes’ big push into the middle (manager) market required a small, relatively cheap saloon. And if you can believe it, the higher-ups at Merc were concerned a smaller Benz would tarnish the reputation it had spent decades building.
topgear.com
F1: Daniel Ricciardo is back at Red Bull
News from the F1 circus ahead of the winter break – Daniel Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull as reserve driver for the 2023 season. We say ‘reserve driver’, but Red Bull of course refers to Danny Ric as its new ‘third driver’ with the Aussie set to conduct testing and simulator work as well as ‘commercial activity’ next season.
topgear.com
Did watches invent go-faster stripes?
Everyone knows stripes are worth a few extra bhp... or $$$ in the watch industry. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You might expect a watch column on the pages of a car website to try to lure you in by saying how a mechanical watch is a piece of finely tuned machinery that is basically like wearing a sports car on your wrist. But there is no need this time, as the watches are making the point themselves with their very own go-faster stripes.
Comments / 0