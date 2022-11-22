OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, both in Portland, Ore., declared crisis standards of care on Nov 22. Crisis standards of care can be activated when "critical care resources are severely limited, the number of patients presenting for critical care exceeds capacity, and there is no option to transfer to other critical care facilities," according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO