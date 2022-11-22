Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
16 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift. Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:. 1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where the health system-payer relationship is headed
Kate Finke, senior director of managed care at Trinity Health of the Mid-Atlantic, which covers five hospitals in Pennsylvania and Delaware, joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about the big challenges negotiating payer contracts and where she sees the relationship with payers and employers thriving in the future. Below...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay in November:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is raising the hourly minimum wage for many employees to $16. The move affects about 270 employees and will eventually cover about 2,500 positions at the health system.
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana hospital merging with Deaconess Health System Jan. 1
Tell City, Ind.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital is affiliating with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 14 News reported Nov. 22. The hospital will remain a county-owned hospital with a local governing board and a local focus, the report said. No staffing changes are expected, and employees will remain in their current roles.
beckershospitalreview.com
Illinois court dismisses Blessing Health System's attempt to halt hospital project
An Illinois court has dismissed Blessing Health System's attempt to halt Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center, which were granted certificate of need applications April 24 by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. Seven of the Illinois board's eight members voted in favor of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas health system employees complain of payroll issues following CommonSpirit cyberattack
Employees of Bryan, Texas-based St. Joseph Health are complaining of payroll issues following a ransomware attack against its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, KBTX reported. Multiple staff members, including hourly employees and contractors, claimed their paychecks were incorrect, according to the Nov. 21 story. "We are working with our employees...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where states stand on telehealth parity
As telehealth use expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, many states passed laws requiring payers to reimburse providers at the same rate as in-person visits. But not all of them. Here are the states that have telehealth payment parity, according to a Nov. 18 update from professional services firm Manatt:. Arizona.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 systems hiring post-acute talent
Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Cleveland Clinic, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is seeking a post-acute care transitions navigator in Independence, Ohio.
beckershospitalreview.com
2 Oregon hospitals declare crisis standards of care due to RSV
OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, both in Portland, Ore., declared crisis standards of care on Nov 22. Crisis standards of care can be activated when "critical care resources are severely limited, the number of patients presenting for critical care exceeds capacity, and there is no option to transfer to other critical care facilities," according to the Oregon Health Authority.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system that filed for bankruptcy inks deal to sell 2 Chicago hospitals
El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, has agreed to sell two Chicago hospitals to Princeton, N.J.-based Ramco Healthcare Holdings and Resilience Healthcare. Pending approval of a motion submitted Nov. 22 to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Resilience...
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina health system names CEO
Rutherfordton, N.C.-based Rutherford Regional Health System has promoted its interim CEO, Tory Shepherd, to the permanent post, effective immediately. Ms. Shepherd has served as the health system's interim CEO since September, according to a Nov. 23 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as interim CEO and chief operating officer of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.), a part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages
Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
beckershospitalreview.com
California regulators, creditors agree to non-binding mediation in clinic chain's bankruptcy case
Borrego Health officials, California regulators and creditors have agreed to non-binding mediation in the federally qualified health center's bankruptcy case, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Nov. 11. Negotiations will be overseen by an independent court-appointed official, according to the report. "Because litigation is time-consuming and expensive, it is beneficial to...
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health hospital president to exit for new CEO role
Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth, according to a Nov. 16 news release. He will join CalvertHealth after...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 18:. 1. Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.
beckershospitalreview.com
Minnesota AG seeks input on Sanford, Fairview merger: 'We've heard people are concerned'
Minnesota's attorney general plans to host several public hearings in early 2023 to collect input on the proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health, the Star Tribune reported Nov. 22. On Nov. 15, Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health announced their intent to merge in 2023....
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief medical information officers, IT talent
Below are six hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings in the past month seeking CIOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., is seeking a part-time chief medical information officer. Cincinnati Children's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic hospital cancels surgeries due to power issues
Canton, Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital canceled all surgeries and diverted patients from the emergency department after a fire at a city substation took out its power Nov. 22, The Repository reported. The substation, which serves only the hospital, caught fire around 10 a.m. Nov. 22, AEP Ohio spokesperson Mandy...
beckershospitalreview.com
Vermont hospital CEO resigns
Claudio Fort has resigned as president and CEO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Judi Fox, CFO and vice president of finance at Rutland Regional, has been selected as interim president and CEO.
