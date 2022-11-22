Read full article on original website
Riot shows wholesome interaction between Lil Nas X and Faker
Riot Games has released a behind-the-scenes feature showing Lil Nas X collaborating with the developer on the League of Legends 2022 World Championship anthem, opening ceremony and meeting the game’s greatest player of all time in Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok. Riot Games has partnered with performers before to...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
Dr Disrespect reveals he pitched Elon Musk on Midnight Society game studio collab
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has excited fans by revealing he pitched Elon Musk on the idea of working alongside him for his game studio Midnight Society. Dr Disrespect has been quite vocal about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and some of his decisions since becoming owner, such as the controversial verified changes.
KSI responds to concerned fans over “not for human consumption” Prime bottles
British YouTuber, rapper, and entrepreneur Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has responded to concerned fans after a video surfaced showing huge amounts of PRIME Hydration bottles being destroyed because they were “not for human consumption”. PRIME Hydration has done little but add to KSI’s wildly successful career. The...
Warzone 2 streamer Slacked gets “death threats” after killing Symfuhny, Tim, CouRage & Cloak in-game
Twitch streamer and former professional Call of Duty player Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry has claimed that he received death threats after killing the squad of Symfuhny, TimTheTatman, CouRageJD, and Cloakzy who were doing a Warzone 2 nuke hunt. Slacked retired from professional CoD in 2021 following a disappointing couple...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has made MCU history in a very wholesome way
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a delightful stint for the MCU, but it’s also managed to make history for one particular reason. James Gunn and the Guardians are back! And they’re just in time for Christmas, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special now available to stream on Disney+. We at Dexerto loved the special, and you can read our review of it here.
Award-Winning Musician Dies
Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
Marvel fans say Black Panther 2 has major “Blip” plot hole
While Wakanda Forever was a majorly great time for fans, even they couldn’t help but spot a major plot hole. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, is finally in cinemas now. We definitely enjoyed the film, and you can read our spoiler-free review here.
Black Panther 2: T’Challa’s son previously played a more prominent role in Wakanda Forever
Now Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out for a couple of weeks, writer Joe Robert Cole is discussing what didn’t make it into the script, including a bigger role for T’Challa’s son. There was a lovely surprise during the end credits of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever....
Goodbye Don Glees review: Charming if somewhat predictable coming-of-age stint
Goodbye, Don Glees! is a new coming of age road trip film from the makers of A Place Further than the Universe. Is it just as good?. Anime films can range from great epics to slice-of-life delights. Goodbye, Don Glees! fits into the latter territory, and is the latest film from A Place Further than the Universe director, Atsuko Ishizuka.
TikToker goes viral showing dad’s hilarious attempt to get Taylor Swift tickets
A TikToker went viral after sharing her dad’s hilarious and desperate attempt to score Taylor Swift tickets for his daughter. When the presale for Taylor Swift‘s latest tour ‘Eras’ launched, millions of fans were on the Ticketmaster website ready to purchase tickets. Unfortunately, just minutes after...
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3: Release date rumors, cast, more
To help prepare fans for the third season’s debut, here is everything currently known about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3. That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime, also known as Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken, is a popular Isekai anime based on a currently ongoing manga. As of now, there are two complete seasons of the anime, with the second season having left off at chapter 86 of the manga.
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
LoL dev roasted for unbanning himself after playing so poorly he was banned for 2 weeks
Riot Phlox is a designer working on the Summoner’s Rift team for League of Legends, and they lost so many games with a high death count that their account got flagged for intentionally feeding. Patch 12.22 added some exciting new items to the game, items with the potential to...
How to watch $25K Overwatch 2 Showdown featuring iiTzTimmy & Summit1g
Streaming superstars iiTzTimmy & Summit1g are going head to head in a $25,000 Overwatch 2 Showdown. From when it kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know. With Overwatch 2 now gearing up for its second season, Blizzard is set to host one...
Twitch streamer Forsen claims Warzone 2 has ruined his PC
During its launch, Warzone 2 suffered from shaky server stability, and Twitch streamer Forsen received a healthy dose of PC problems while playing himself. Warzone 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches since its launch on November 16. Players could not invite their friends to matches, died instantly in the Gulag, and fell through the map floor mid-match.
How many Mob Psycho 100 episodes are there? Crunchyroll release schedule
Mob Psycho 100 is releasing its final season on Crunchyroll, but what is the release schedule, and how many episodes are left?. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back for Season 3, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvelously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s a shame that this will be its final season.
