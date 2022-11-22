Read full article on original website
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lam Research
Within the last quarter, Lam Research LRCX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lam Research. The company has an average price target of $435.73 with a high of $560.00 and a low of $300.00.
7 CrowdStrike Analysts Slash Price Targets After 'Disappointing' Earnings Report
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, even as the company reported better-than-expected results. BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Eisenson reiterated a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $220 to $177. Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $275...
These Analysts Slash Price Targets On NetApp Following Q2 Results
NetApp, Inc. NTAP posted upbeat earnings LU for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued Q3 and FY23 guidance below analyst estimates. NetApp said it sees Q3 revenue of $1.525 billion to $1.675 billion, versus estimates of $1.71 billion. It also expects adjusted EPS of $1.25 to $1.35, compared to expectations of $1.44. The company also sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $5.30 to $5.50, down from market estimates of $5.52.
Expert Ratings for XPO Logistics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for XPO Logistics XPO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, XPO Logistics has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Expert Ratings for Algonquin Power
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Algonquin Power AQN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $11.46 versus the current price of Algonquin Power at $7.33, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
G-III Apparel's Earnings Visibility Remains Challenging, Analyst Says
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII with a price target of $22.00. The analyst is looking for Q3 EPS of $1.85 versus $2.18 the prior year and guidance of $1.80-$1.90. On the topline, the analyst...
Expert Ratings for American States Water
Analysts have provided the following ratings for American States Water AWR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American States Water has an average price target of $89.5 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $85.00.
A Preview Of Tilly's's Earnings
Tilly's TLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tilly's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Tilly's bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2022
• Pinduoduo PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. • H World Group HTHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $565.44 million. • Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its...
Trader Is Betting On Micron Technology Declining On Earnings
Micron Technology, Inc. MU is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Micron Technology was the third-busiest semiconductor name among single stocks on Tuesday. Bearish bets outpaced bullish ones, he added. There was a buyer of 2,008 of...
Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed
Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
Short Volatility Alert: Daikin Industries
On Tuesday, shares of Daikin Industries DKILY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.4% to $16.15. The overall sentiment for DKILY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Earnings Outlook For SecureWorks
SecureWorks SCWX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SecureWorks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. SecureWorks bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Preview: G-III Apparel Group's Earnings
G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81. G-III Apparel Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
A Preview Of Methode Electronics's Earnings
Methode Electronics MEI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Methode Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. Methode Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Analysts Cheer Workday's Solid 3Q, cRPO Upside And Share Repurchase
Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $220 to $200 on Workday Inc WDAY. The re-rating reflected the recent contraction of the peer average valuation multiple and his revised estimates. Workday reported solid Q3 results, beating on revenue and operating margin but missing billings,...
Earnings Preview: REX American Resources
REX American Resources REX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that REX American Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. REX American Resources bulls will hope to hear the company...
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Short Volatility Alert: Arch Resources Inc
On Tuesday, shares of Arch Resources Inc ARCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -3.64% to $147.43. The overall sentiment for ARCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
