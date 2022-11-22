Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Ken Griffin's Hedge Fund Increased Its Stake By Over 150% In These 2 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks
Kenneth Griffin, who began trading stocks in his Harvard dorm in 1987, is the founder, CEO and co-CIO of Citadel Advisors. In 2002, Griffin established Citadel Securities, now one of the leading market makers in the world. During the GameStop GME short squeeze fiasco, Griffin was questioned by Rep. Brad...
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Benzinga
Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday
Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Benzinga
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying
The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
Orion Engineered Carbons's Return on Invested Capital Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC earned $31.80 million, a 7.07% increase from the preceding quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons also posted a total of $543.10 million in sales, a 0.35% increase since Q2. In Q2, Orion Engineered Carbons earned $29.70 million, and total sales reached $541.20 million.
Benzinga
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On United Rentals's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of United Rentals URI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 13.37% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 67.2K, which is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
Benzinga
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info
Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $94.63 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. ("Xtant") XTNT on behalf of the Company's investors. Since July 2021, shares of Xtant's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of $2.00 per share to...
Home Depot: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Home Depot HD. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.9 per share. On Wednesday, Home Depot will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
