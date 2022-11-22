Read full article on original website
Vikings Have Done What against New England?!
Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000. He’s been the head coach for over two decades, and his teams have been among the best in the NFL over that timespan. He helped turn Tom Brady into the best ever, and like most teams facing him, Minnesota has not fared well.
What the Vikings are saying about the Patriots ahead of Thanksgiving matchup
The best of what Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins, and Adam Theilen had to say about the Patriots. The Patriots will face their biggest test yet on one of the biggest holidays of the year. On Thanksgiving, New England will face a Minnesota Vikings team that had a seven-game winning streak...
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Can Vikings Adjust without Christian Darrisaw?
Following the atrocity that was Minnesota’s outcome at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings will face a short week against the New England Patriots. Matthew Judon comes in leading the NFL in sacks, but does his team provide an opportunity for Minnesota to get things right?
Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t just go away on its own. The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm — and upright — when they face New England on Thursday night. After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36). “It’s tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We’ve just got to move toward more quick game — getting the ball out quicker, putting the ball in space and letting people work. If things are not working out the way we planned, we need to find a way to adjust and go toward something that’s going to work better for us.”
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 11 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email...
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick
Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
The kings of the NFC North were knocked down a peg in Week 11 after the Minnesota Vikings suffered an absolute beat down at home by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. It was a 40-3 drubbing where nothing at all went right for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, the Detroit...
NEN Keys to the Game: Patriots at Vikings
New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a Thanksgiving win against Minnesota.
The Vikings have a winning record on Thanksgiving
The Minnesota Vikings have had the opportunity to play on Thanksgiving day on eight different occasions and they have taken advantage of their opponent more often than not. Over their eight appearances, the Vikings have a 6-2 record with their two losses coming against the Detroit Lions in 1995 and 2016.
