Des Moines, IA

Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’

By Calyn Thompson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage.

Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11.

“Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going to be about so much more than just the tragedy of that day,” Clingman said. “It was going to be about community. It was going to be about human decency. It was going to help us sort of cope with or recall where we were on that day and then move through it.”

Des Moines LGBTQ community holds vigil for Colorado Springs victims

For the past four years, Clingman’s been in the cast of the Broadway tour playing Police Officer Oz Fudge.

The characters are based on real people because it’s a true story. Seven-thousand stranded passengers were taken to a small town in Canada after the American air space shut down.

The musical is about how the community of Gander, Newfoundland fed, clothed, and cared for those people from all over the world for five days.

Clingman is excited to bring the powerful story back home to Iowa.

“It’s the place I grew up seeing shows. I remember when I was a kid on multiple occasions driving the 90 minutes it takes to get to the Civic Center,” Clingman said. “So to be able to step onto that stage and engage with Iowa audiences that way is a thrill.”

“Come From Away” runs Nov. 22-27. You can purchase tickets here .

