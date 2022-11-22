The FDA approved a hemophilia B drug with a list price of $3.5 million — which could save the healthcare system millions per patient according to drug maker CSL Behring. Hemgenix is the first and only onetime gene therapy treatment for adults with hemophilia B who "currently use factor IX prophylaxis therapy, or have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage, or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes," according to a Nov. 22 CSL release.

