beckershospitalreview.com
16 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift. Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:. 1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay in November:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is raising the hourly minimum wage for many employees to $16. The move affects about 270 employees and will eventually cover about 2,500 positions at the health system.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where the health system-payer relationship is headed
Kate Finke, senior director of managed care at Trinity Health of the Mid-Atlantic, which covers five hospitals in Pennsylvania and Delaware, joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about the big challenges negotiating payer contracts and where she sees the relationship with payers and employers thriving in the future. Below...
beckershospitalreview.com
USC to analyze data from EHRs, wearables at AI-for-health research center
University of Southern California researchers have formed the Center on Artificial Intelligence Research for Health to study how to most effectively use AI and machine learning to analyze data from EHRs, genomics, medical images, biosamples, and sensors and wearables. The ultimate goal is to be able to design precision treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
Illinois court dismisses Blessing Health System's attempt to halt hospital project
An Illinois court has dismissed Blessing Health System's attempt to halt Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center, which were granted certificate of need applications April 24 by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. Seven of the Illinois board's eight members voted in favor of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana hospital merging with Deaconess Health System Jan. 1
Tell City, Ind.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital is affiliating with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 14 News reported Nov. 22. The hospital will remain a county-owned hospital with a local governing board and a local focus, the report said. No staffing changes are expected, and employees will remain in their current roles.
beckershospitalreview.com
2 Oregon hospitals declare crisis standards of care due to RSV
OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, both in Portland, Ore., declared crisis standards of care on Nov 22. Crisis standards of care can be activated when "critical care resources are severely limited, the number of patients presenting for critical care exceeds capacity, and there is no option to transfer to other critical care facilities," according to the Oregon Health Authority.
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health hospital president to exit for new CEO role
Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth, according to a Nov. 16 news release. He will join CalvertHealth after...
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina health system names CEO
Rutherfordton, N.C.-based Rutherford Regional Health System has promoted its interim CEO, Tory Shepherd, to the permanent post, effective immediately. Ms. Shepherd has served as the health system's interim CEO since September, according to a Nov. 23 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as interim CEO and chief operating officer of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.), a part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
HC3 warns healthcare orgs of Lorenz ransomware group
In a Nov. 21 analyst note, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned healthcare organizations about Lorenz, a human-operated ransomware group known for its "big-game hunting." Lorenz is known to publicly post data as a way to pressure healthcare organizations into paying ransoms that typically range from $500,000 to $700,000....
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 18:. 1. Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cybersecurity
Cyber risks for hospitals and health systems are higher than other sectors such as banking, technology and telecommunications, yet with hospitals facing financial challenges from increased labor costs, cybersecurity has fallen on the back burner, according to a Nov. 22 report from credit company Moody's. Five things from the report...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital CEO exits slow
Eighty-five hospital CEOs exited their roles in the first 10 months of this year, down 10.5 percent from the 95 chiefs who stepped down from their positions in the same period of 2021, according to a Nov. 17 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive outplacement and coaching firm.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA approves most expensive drug on market
The FDA approved a hemophilia B drug with a list price of $3.5 million — which could save the healthcare system millions per patient according to drug maker CSL Behring. Hemgenix is the first and only onetime gene therapy treatment for adults with hemophilia B who "currently use factor IX prophylaxis therapy, or have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage, or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes," according to a Nov. 22 CSL release.
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC revenue hits $18.9B, but operating income dips 75.5%: 5 notes
UPMC posted higher revenue in the first nine months of the year than in the same period in 2021, but the Pittsburgh-based health system's operating income declined significantly year over year, according to financial documents released Nov. 22. Five notes:. 1. UPMC, a 40-hospital system, reported revenue of $18.9 billion...
