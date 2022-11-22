ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a...
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice

South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'

Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
AO Smith, Union Pacific, Tradeweb Markets And This Major Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said A O Smith Corp AOS, which makes boilers, water heaters, and filters, is a “very defensive stock.” The stock has lost 29% year to date. The company is paying a 2% yield and has raised the yield for the 28th straight year, Brown mentioned. AO Smith is a “very undervalued name in my opinion,” he added.
Alibaba Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Wednesday amid reopening hopes after Guangzhou relaxed COVID restrictions in some districts. What Happened: China's manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has been facing prolonged COVID restrictions. Protestors spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy following a deadly fire over the weekend.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Fantom Emerges As Top Gainer

Crypto prices traded higher this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, trading above the $16,800 level on Wednesday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the major $1,200 level. Fantom FTM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ApeCoin APE/USD turned out...
Empowering SEA with access to crypto: Coinbase Wallet integrates Transak

It’s no secret that Southeast Asia is a booming market for crypto and blockchain technology. According to White Star Capital, over 600 crypto and blockchain companies are now headquartered in Southeast Asia, with $1 billion received in funding just in 2022. While Vietnam and Singapore lead the change, it’s essential not to overlook other key players that pioneer blockchain adoption: the Philippines, with its growing entertainment and GameFi industry, and Thailand, where DeFi solutions are rapidly developing.
