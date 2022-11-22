Read full article on original website
Chinese President, Who Guided China Into Global Market After Tiananmen Crackdown, Dies At 96
Xi Jinping’s Mouthpiece Slams US And Britain, Justifies Crackdown On Protestors As Way ‘To Protect Our People’s Lives’. “Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the government said in a letter with “profound grief.”
Chinese EV Trio Nio, XPeng, Li Auto To Report November Deliveries Thursday: Will COVID Haunt The Results?
It’s the time of the month when Chinese electric vehicle makers disclose their monthly deliveries, and this time around, the country's COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns have cast a cloud on both production and demand. Tough November? Nio, Inc. NIO's October deliveries report that was released Nov. 1 gave a...
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a...
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice
South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Iran Reportedly Threatens Families Of Soccer Team With 'Torture' If Players Don't 'Behave,' Ahead Of World Cup Match With US
Iran has reportedly threatened the families of its World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players failed to "behave," ahead of their match with the U.S. on Tuesday. What Happened: In a bid to do damage control after the players refused to sing the nation's national anthem...
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Offers Double-Date, Tetris Reward For This Charitable Challenge
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak says he's donating a double date with him and his wife as a part of a charitable challenge. What Happened: Wozniak made the announcement on Twitter saying the donation is a part of a challenge in support of the Inspiring Children Foundation, which supports underprivileged youth.
Analyst Shaves Price Target For Micron And Western Digital To Reflect Industry Weakness
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Micron Technology Inc MU with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $52 to $50. Rakesh maintains Western Digital Corp WDC with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $40 to $38. While memory industry valuations have remained attractive and MU's wafer cuts...
AO Smith, Union Pacific, Tradeweb Markets And This Major Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said A O Smith Corp AOS, which makes boilers, water heaters, and filters, is a “very defensive stock.” The stock has lost 29% year to date. The company is paying a 2% yield and has raised the yield for the 28th straight year, Brown mentioned. AO Smith is a “very undervalued name in my opinion,” he added.
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Alibaba Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Wednesday amid reopening hopes after Guangzhou relaxed COVID restrictions in some districts. What Happened: China's manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has been facing prolonged COVID restrictions. Protestors spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy following a deadly fire over the weekend.
Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person(s) who developed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD, but Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has taken a "conspiracy" spin on how the name came into being. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to highlight that the name ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ is...
Google Draws Class Action For Its Ad Dominance, Which Cost Other Publishers Billions Of Pounds
Google and its parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL faced a class action lawsuit in London’s U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal over alleged antitrust abuses. Google and its parent drew a group claim by 130,000 businesses over its approach to advertising that may have cost companies billions of pounds in lost revenue, Bloomberg reports.
'2022 Was The Year The Fed Created The Biggest Renter Boom In America's History': Grant Cardone Shares How Investors Can Make The Most Of This Market
According to Grant Cardone, “with the Fed raising interest rates it has sidelined home buyers, which means prices are going to pull back. If you are an end user, looking to finally enter the housing market now is a great time to buy a house 15%-20% cheaper than it would have been at the beginning of the year.”
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Fantom Emerges As Top Gainer
Crypto prices traded higher this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, trading above the $16,800 level on Wednesday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the major $1,200 level. Fantom FTM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ApeCoin APE/USD turned out...
Empowering SEA with access to crypto: Coinbase Wallet integrates Transak
It’s no secret that Southeast Asia is a booming market for crypto and blockchain technology. According to White Star Capital, over 600 crypto and blockchain companies are now headquartered in Southeast Asia, with $1 billion received in funding just in 2022. While Vietnam and Singapore lead the change, it’s essential not to overlook other key players that pioneer blockchain adoption: the Philippines, with its growing entertainment and GameFi industry, and Thailand, where DeFi solutions are rapidly developing.
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? 'If You Fail, You Will Be Killed,' Says Palantir CEO Alex Karp
Palantir CEO Alex Karp says Putin has underestimated his enemies. Now the Russian President is backed into a corner "where the corner is: if you fail, you will be killed." In a rare address to the nation in September, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia.
