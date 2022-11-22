ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?

Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas health system employees complain of payroll issues following CommonSpirit cyberattack

Employees of Bryan, Texas-based St. Joseph Health are complaining of payroll issues following a ransomware attack against its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, KBTX reported. Multiple staff members, including hourly employees and contractors, claimed their paychecks were incorrect, according to the Nov. 21 story. "We are working with our employees...
BRYAN, TX
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Missouri Army hospital pays $62M as part of transition to new location

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers awarded a $62 million contract to SNC-Lavalin, a project management company, to provide outfitting and transition services for the replacement of General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., which is located about 140 miles southwest of St. Louis. The hospital...
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
encinitasadvocate.com

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

'H is for Hiring’ campaign looks to fill South Carolina's 9,000 open hospital jobs

The South Carolina Hospital Association has launched a campaign that aspires to fill the 9,000 vacant hospital roles across the state, CBS affiliate WCSC reported Nov. 22. The association posted billboards with the familiar "H" logo that directs people to hospitals, this time directing them to online hospital job postings in their area, according to the news station.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Boater Finds a Torpedo Floating Off the Orange County Coast

Sean Sheehan has seen a lot of unusual sights on his boat excursions off the Southern California coast. But even the avid boater was surprised by what he found floating in the water Monday about six miles off Dana Point Harbor -- an 8-foot Navy torpedo. Sheehan and his girlfriend...
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development

November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

