theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
Honda offers free gas to Southern California drivers ahead of Thanksgiving
In need of gas before hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Southern California Honda Dealers wants to help. Honda associates will be at select gas stations across Southern California at certain times to surprise Honda drivers with a free tank of gas. Other drivers who don’t have a Honda vehicle are also eligible to receive free […]
californiaglobe.com
Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?
Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas health system employees complain of payroll issues following CommonSpirit cyberattack
Employees of Bryan, Texas-based St. Joseph Health are complaining of payroll issues following a ransomware attack against its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, KBTX reported. Multiple staff members, including hourly employees and contractors, claimed their paychecks were incorrect, according to the Nov. 21 story. "We are working with our employees...
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
First phase of I-15 expansion complete ahead of Thanksgiving travel
The agency opened a one-mile transition lane that allows drivers to merge smoothly from three to two lanes along the southbound lanes of I-15.
Santa Ana winds cause power outages in some Southern California communities
Another round of Santa Ana winds pushed through Southern California on Thanksgiving, causing some communities to have their power shut off amid concerns of possible wildfires.
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Club Q shooter has multiple ties to California
The alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter has deep connections to California. Reports claim Anderson Lee Aldrich was born in San Diego and his grandfather served as a state assemblymember.
Santa Ana wind event to ramp up through Thanksgiving in Southern California
A fresh round of Santa Ana winds in Southern California will renew the threat of wind damage and wildfires, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The threat comes just days after the first Santa Ana events of the season in the region when wind gusts topped 100 mph. Since the strong winds...
California looks to ban all gas and diesel truck fleets
A public hearing on the proposal proved contentious.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri Army hospital pays $62M as part of transition to new location
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers awarded a $62 million contract to SNC-Lavalin, a project management company, to provide outfitting and transition services for the replacement of General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., which is located about 140 miles southwest of St. Louis. The hospital...
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
beckershospitalreview.com
'H is for Hiring’ campaign looks to fill South Carolina's 9,000 open hospital jobs
The South Carolina Hospital Association has launched a campaign that aspires to fill the 9,000 vacant hospital roles across the state, CBS affiliate WCSC reported Nov. 22. The association posted billboards with the familiar "H" logo that directs people to hospitals, this time directing them to online hospital job postings in their area, according to the news station.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
Boater Finds a Torpedo Floating Off the Orange County Coast
Sean Sheehan has seen a lot of unusual sights on his boat excursions off the Southern California coast. But even the avid boater was surprised by what he found floating in the water Monday about six miles off Dana Point Harbor -- an 8-foot Navy torpedo. Sheehan and his girlfriend...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
