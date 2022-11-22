ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’

Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Graham Answers All Questions Before Georgia Grand Jury, His Office Says

Despite fierce efforts to duck a subpoena, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) was grilled on Tuesday before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s interference in the 2020 election. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Graham arrived at the courthouse around 8 a.m. In a statement later Tuesday, Graham’s spokesperson said he took the stand for about two hours, answering all questions asked. “The Senator feels he was treated with respect, professionalism, and courtesy,” the statement read. However, “out of respect for the grand jury process” he will not be discussing what questions were posed. Fulton County prosecutors wanted to interrogate Graham about his calls to Georgia election officials, like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, after the election. Raffensperger, who already testified before the grand jury, has said he thought Graham asked him to throw out ballots as part of an effort to overturn the state’s election results. “It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out,’” Raffensperger said in an interview with CNN. Read it at CNN
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia

Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker gets major boost

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy