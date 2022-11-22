Despite fierce efforts to duck a subpoena, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) was grilled on Tuesday before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s interference in the 2020 election. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Graham arrived at the courthouse around 8 a.m. In a statement later Tuesday, Graham’s spokesperson said he took the stand for about two hours, answering all questions asked. “The Senator feels he was treated with respect, professionalism, and courtesy,” the statement read. However, “out of respect for the grand jury process” he will not be discussing what questions were posed. Fulton County prosecutors wanted to interrogate Graham about his calls to Georgia election officials, like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, after the election. Raffensperger, who already testified before the grand jury, has said he thought Graham asked him to throw out ballots as part of an effort to overturn the state’s election results. “It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out,’” Raffensperger said in an interview with CNN. Read it at CNN

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO