Minnesota State

Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota

Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO

Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
WYOMING STATE
WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest

A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
MINNESOTA STATE
Discover the Highest Point in Michigan

Michigan is one of the largest states in the United States, both by population and by land covered. Lying along the Great Lakes, and sharing a border with Canada, Michigan is home to thousands of miles of coastline. This midwestern state is comprised of two distinct peninsulas, separated only by the Straits of Mackinac. The Lower Peninsula is by far the flatter and more low-lying of the two, while the Upper Peninsula is rather mountainous. But, just how high is the highest point in Michigan, and where is it?
MICHIGAN STATE
Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?

Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
DULUTH, MN
Late Season North Dakota Pheasant Hunting Tips

I'm a self-proclaimed pheasant-hunting junkie. "The Flush" is my rush. Just about every weekend I spend at least a portion of it chasing roosters. Along the way, I have learned a few things to do and a few things not to do. When it comes to hunting late-season pheasants that...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
