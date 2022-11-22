ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated that Trey Lance's ankle injury in September was a season-ender since the injury occurred. Lynch reaffirmed that this morning on KNBR while adding that the team has been impressed with the quarterback's recovery. Unfortunately, it's just a bit much to expect Lance to return to the field this season.
49erswebzone

49ers-Saints Injury Report: No Arik Armstead at practice; Deebo Samuel, Samson Ebukam limited

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 12 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers held a light practice on Wednesday, a precaution given the quick turnaround from Monday night's game in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals. The team didn't arrive back in the Bay Area until 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday and pushed the start time for Wednesday's practice back to 4:03 p.m.
49erswebzone

Video shows off 49ers QB Trey Lance’s rehab progress

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has been making progress. He was on the sidelines during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Lance is out of his protective boot and appears to be walking fine just two months after undergoing surgery to repair the damage sustained from the season-ending right ankle injury.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Shanahan talks Saints, 2nd-half shutouts, rushing attack; Ryans on teammates helping Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers have won three consecutive games and are probably feeling pretty good heading into their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. No one is overlooking the 4-7 team, though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been impressed with New Orleans' defense, understanding that the 49ers' seventh win of the season won't come easy.
49erswebzone

