Board Member At This Utilities Company Sells $92K of Stock

Ulice Payne Jr, Board Member at WEC Energy Gr WEC, reported a large insider sell on November 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Jr sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Gr. The total transaction amounted to $92,707.
A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Workday Stock Is Ripping Higher Wednesday: Here's Why

Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, raised subscription revenue guidance and announced a buyback. What Happened: Workday said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter

Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'

Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Preview: G-III Apparel Group's Earnings

G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81. G-III Apparel Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Alibaba Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Wednesday amid reopening hopes after Guangzhou relaxed COVID restrictions in some districts. What Happened: China's manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has been facing prolonged COVID restrictions. Protestors spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy following a deadly fire over the weekend.
AO Smith, Union Pacific, Tradeweb Markets And This Major Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said A O Smith Corp AOS, which makes boilers, water heaters, and filters, is a “very defensive stock.” The stock has lost 29% year to date. The company is paying a 2% yield and has raised the yield for the 28th straight year, Brown mentioned. AO Smith is a “very undervalued name in my opinion,” he added.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Fantom Emerges As Top Gainer

Crypto prices traded higher this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, trading above the $16,800 level on Wednesday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the major $1,200 level. Fantom FTM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ApeCoin APE/USD turned out...
Expert Ratings for XPO Logistics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for XPO Logistics XPO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, XPO Logistics has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
