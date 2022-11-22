Read full article on original website
Board Member At This Utilities Company Sells $92K of Stock
Ulice Payne Jr, Board Member at WEC Energy Gr WEC, reported a large insider sell on November 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Jr sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Gr. The total transaction amounted to $92,707.
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Workday Stock Is Ripping Higher Wednesday: Here's Why
Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, raised subscription revenue guidance and announced a buyback. What Happened: Workday said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
Wait, What? Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Housing Market Is Going To Do This
Jeremy Siegel, a professor at Wharton, predicts that the housing market will see negative growth as a result of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases that will raise mortgage rates even further. Due to the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubling this year, the housing industry...
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Workday, XPeng, Titan Machinery And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 36.2% to $10.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings and delivery results and issued Q4 sales and delivery guidance. Horizon...
Preview: G-III Apparel Group's Earnings
G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81. G-III Apparel Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Alibaba Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Wednesday amid reopening hopes after Guangzhou relaxed COVID restrictions in some districts. What Happened: China's manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has been facing prolonged COVID restrictions. Protestors spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy following a deadly fire over the weekend.
Why Leslie's Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 9%? Here Are 60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares jumped 114% to $0.7496. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP rose 74.1% to $0.2115. Myomo, Inc. MYO shares rose 40.4% to $0.8551. Myomo recently posted upbeat quarterly results. Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL gained 37.7% to $0.42. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares surged 36.2% to $10.00 after the...
AO Smith, Union Pacific, Tradeweb Markets And This Major Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said A O Smith Corp AOS, which makes boilers, water heaters, and filters, is a “very defensive stock.” The stock has lost 29% year to date. The company is paying a 2% yield and has raised the yield for the 28th straight year, Brown mentioned. AO Smith is a “very undervalued name in my opinion,” he added.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Fantom Emerges As Top Gainer
Crypto prices traded higher this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, trading above the $16,800 level on Wednesday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the major $1,200 level. Fantom FTM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ApeCoin APE/USD turned out...
Why You Should Consider Investing In This Marijuana Stock: One Of Canada's Best Operators, Says Analyst
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI recently reported that its net revenue in the 2022 fiscal year increased 84% to CS$145.8 million ($107.9 million) from CA$79.2 million in the previous year primarily due to an increase in recreational and international revenue, partially offset by a decrease in medical sales. CEO Beena Goldenberg...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
Expert Ratings for XPO Logistics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for XPO Logistics XPO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, XPO Logistics has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
