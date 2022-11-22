ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

WITF

Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County

The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Victorian Holiday House at Grundy Museum

Grundy Museum is presenting its third annual Victorian Holiday House. For the first time, the entire museum, located at 610 Radcliffe St. in Bristol, will be decorated with exquisite Victorian displays. The museum is once again partnering with designer Jimmy Bason Gilpatrick, proprietor of Bristol’s Bird of Paradise Flowers. Featured is a collection of nutcrackers owned by Bristol Riverside Theatre’s senior director of relationships David Abers; a Byers’ Choice Collection; vintage toys from Canal’s End Antiques; Lenox China owned by the Quattrocci family, of Bristol Borough; and more.
BRISTOL, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
WEST CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater House

- Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater House in Pennsylvania is a great way to learn more about the great architect. Located in the Laurel Highlands, Fallingwater is considered one of the best works of architecture. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright Fallingwater House in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers

We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
GLENSIDE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility

POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

Urban healthcare developer opens senior housing 55+ waitlist

Qualifying individuals will have the opportunity to apply online for mixed income senior Housing until December 31. Philadelphia and Jacksonville-based urban healthcare real estate developer TPP Capital Holdings TR (“TPP”) recently announced the opening of Tioga District’s Senior Housing 55+ waitlist. The waitlist will remain open until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, and will only be available online via: www.tiogadistrictseniorliving.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where

A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Bristol Times

Local news for Bristol, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/bristol-news/

