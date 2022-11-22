Read full article on original website
Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County
The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
Victorian Holiday House at Grundy Museum
Grundy Museum is presenting its third annual Victorian Holiday House. For the first time, the entire museum, located at 610 Radcliffe St. in Bristol, will be decorated with exquisite Victorian displays. The museum is once again partnering with designer Jimmy Bason Gilpatrick, proprietor of Bristol’s Bird of Paradise Flowers. Featured is a collection of nutcrackers owned by Bristol Riverside Theatre’s senior director of relationships David Abers; a Byers’ Choice Collection; vintage toys from Canal’s End Antiques; Lenox China owned by the Quattrocci family, of Bristol Borough; and more.
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
This Bucks County Museum Will Be Breaking Ground on Their New Permanent Home This Week
The historic farmhouse will be the new permeant location of the museum.Photo byThe African American Museum of Bucks County. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums will be breaking ground on their new home in a historic local building this week.
Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater House
- Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater House in Pennsylvania is a great way to learn more about the great architect. Located in the Laurel Highlands, Fallingwater is considered one of the best works of architecture. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright Fallingwater House in...
Shop and Dine Under Thousands of Twinkling Lights Starting This Friday in West Chester
It’s time for the lights to ignite in downtown West Chester. Starting this Friday, visitors can sip, shop, and dine amidst thousands of twinkling lights and a variety of holiday festivities. It’s all part of six weekends of holiday magic, Thanksgiving through New Year’s, during Chester County Hospital Lights...
We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers
We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
Lehigh Valley apartments getting pricier, but still a bargain for big-city dwellers
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility
POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA
You may have heard me say how excited I get each year to watch all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. I laugh, I cry. They always have happy endings and the holiday decorations are always so beautiful in the made-up towns. They're a great escape. For the second year...
This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area.Photo byiStock. One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.
Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
Former Atlantic City casino will become luxury condos, developer says
The vacant boardwalk property last known as the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel will not be bringing back gambling. Instead, the property will be renovated into luxury condominiums. Rocco Sebastiani, the president of Colosseo Atlantic City, the development firm that owns the property, says plans to convert the former casino at...
Daryl Hall, on Tour, Recalls His Pottstown Past; Forgetting It Would Be ‘No Can Do’
Daryl Hall, currently on a Midwest tour, had another interview opportunity to cite his Pottstown upbringing. Carol Nicksin captured his memories in Milwaukee Magazine. Hall was a superstar singer with guitarist, backup vocalist John Oates. Their 20-year collaborations resulted in accolades that included:. Six number-one songs on the Billboard Hot...
Urban healthcare developer opens senior housing 55+ waitlist
Qualifying individuals will have the opportunity to apply online for mixed income senior Housing until December 31. Philadelphia and Jacksonville-based urban healthcare real estate developer TPP Capital Holdings TR (“TPP”) recently announced the opening of Tioga District’s Senior Housing 55+ waitlist. The waitlist will remain open until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, and will only be available online via: www.tiogadistrictseniorliving.com.
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
Wayne CEO, Wife Get Set to Sell Orders for Smart Cutting Board Venture
Tony Frick, CEO of Wayne-based Husk, and his wife, Alissa, have started manufacturing and are ready to fulfill their first orders for Blok, their smart cutting board brand, a little over a year after closing the first funding round, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. Blok is also readying...
What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving + SEPTA holiday service
ACME Markets (40th and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mariposa Food Co-op (49th and Baltimore): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoprite of Parkside (1575 N. 52nd St.): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Supreme “Shop-n-Bag” (43rd and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fresh Grocer (56th and...
This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where
A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
