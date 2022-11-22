Is the Jimmy Garoppolo who threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns the guy San Francisco 49ers fans were looking for or is this an illusion like last year?. Since stepping back into the starting role for quarterback Trey Lance, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers have a 6-3 record. Garoppolo has thrown 15 touchdowns and four picks, but there is something different about him this year compared to his past couple of years with the team.

