Kansas visits Kansas State in the latest matchup in the Sunflower Showdown. Kansas is coming off a blowout loss to Texas, while Kansas State blew out West Virginia on the other side. This should be an interesting matchup because this is the most relevant game in this rivalry in a long time for both sides. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO