Abilene, KS

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Pie 4

Pie auction raises thousands of dollars for Abilene’s wrestling community. Tuesday evening, the Abilene High School wrestling team and its supporters raised $6,590 for…
ABILENE, KS
ksal.com

Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Karysa Reyer

Reyer to be new Director of Heartland Health Care Clinic. Heartland Health Care Clinic (HHCC) is pleased to announce that Karysa Reyer will be the new…
ABILENE, KS
ksal.com

Grocery Giveaway Goes Good

An effort by a Salina Church to provide food for families was a rousing success. The Ark Church Salina hosted its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this past Saturday. The grocery giveaway was simple, a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities received free groceries. They did not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Salina to Install Multiple Cameras

Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Police: Molotov cocktail damages Hays woman's car in Salina

SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Arrest Made after Child Scratched with Knife

A Salina man is in jail on domestic abuse charges after a concerned neighbor contacted authorities. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of E. North Street on Monday after the witness heard loud banging and screaming next door. Police arrested 29-year-old Quincy Williams after interviewing his 42-year-old fiance’ and the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.
SALINA, KS
lineups.com

Kansas vs Kansas State Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/26/22)

Kansas visits Kansas State in the latest matchup in the Sunflower Showdown. Kansas is coming off a blowout loss to Texas, while Kansas State blew out West Virginia on the other side. This should be an interesting matchup because this is the most relevant game in this rivalry in a long time for both sides. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
MANHATTAN, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

City manager reacts to non-renewal of street maintenance sales tax

The majority of Abilene voted for the city of Abilene’s 0.25 percent street maintenance sales tax not to be renewed in the 2022 general election Nov. 8. Ron Marsh, city manager, said city staff and the Abilene City Commission will discuss how the city will move forward before the end of the year. Marsh said his recommendation to the commission will be to approve a special election for the same ballot question.
ABILENE, KS

