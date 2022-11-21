Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Pie 4
Pie auction raises thousands of dollars for Abilene’s wrestling community. Tuesday evening, the Abilene High School wrestling team and its supporters raised $6,590 for…
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
Time to say goodbye
Last September, I left the Junction City Union to take over the editorship of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle. I regret to say my time in Abilene has come to a close.
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Karysa Reyer
Reyer to be new Director of Heartland Health Care Clinic. Heartland Health Care Clinic (HHCC) is pleased to announce that Karysa Reyer will be the new…
Kansas singer advances to Top 10 on 'The Voice'
JUNCTION CITY — Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced to the Top 10 in the competition on "The Voice" on NBC. Monday evening, he sang Tasha Cobb's "Break Every Chain" during the live round. The competition continues through mid-December.
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
ksal.com
Grocery Giveaway Goes Good
An effort by a Salina Church to provide food for families was a rousing success. The Ark Church Salina hosted its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this past Saturday. The grocery giveaway was simple, a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities received free groceries. They did not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
ksal.com
Salina to Install Multiple Cameras
Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
Police: Molotov cocktail damages Hays woman's car in Salina
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
ksal.com
Arrest Made after Child Scratched with Knife
A Salina man is in jail on domestic abuse charges after a concerned neighbor contacted authorities. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of E. North Street on Monday after the witness heard loud banging and screaming next door. Police arrested 29-year-old Quincy Williams after interviewing his 42-year-old fiance’ and the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Leading Food Producer Announces $600 Million Expansion of Pizza Manufacturing Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Food producer Schwan announced an expansion of...
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify, locate women accused of stealing financial cards
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are attempting to identify and locate two women accused of stealing and using financial cards. The Salina Police Department says that around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials were called to the YMCA at 570 YMCA Dr. with reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.
lineups.com
Kansas vs Kansas State Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/26/22)
Kansas visits Kansas State in the latest matchup in the Sunflower Showdown. Kansas is coming off a blowout loss to Texas, while Kansas State blew out West Virginia on the other side. This should be an interesting matchup because this is the most relevant game in this rivalry in a long time for both sides. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
City manager reacts to non-renewal of street maintenance sales tax
The majority of Abilene voted for the city of Abilene’s 0.25 percent street maintenance sales tax not to be renewed in the 2022 general election Nov. 8. Ron Marsh, city manager, said city staff and the Abilene City Commission will discuss how the city will move forward before the end of the year. Marsh said his recommendation to the commission will be to approve a special election for the same ballot question.
Comments / 0