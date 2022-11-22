Homebuyers who were fortunate enough to purchase in 2021 and earlier this year were able to lock in incredibly low mortgage rates. However, given the sharp rise in rates since then, individuals who currently have lower rates may be feeling the "lock-in effect," which some experts characterize as homeowners who locked in a lower rate being unwilling to sell their home and buy a new one with higher interest rates.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO