ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Board Member At This Utilities Company Sells $92K of Stock

Ulice Payne Jr, Board Member at WEC Energy Gr WEC, reported a large insider sell on November 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Jr sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Gr. The total transaction amounted to $92,707.
Benzinga

AST SpaceMobile Raises $75M Via Equity Offering

AST SpaceMobile, Inc ASTS agreed to sell 13.6 million shares at $5.50 per share via a secondary public offering. The underwriter has 30 days to purchase up to 2 million shares to cover over-allotments. The company expects gross proceeds of $75.0 million from the offering. AST SpaceMobile plans to use...
Benzinga

10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Daikin Industries

On Tuesday, shares of Daikin Industries DKILY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.4% to $16.15. The overall sentiment for DKILY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Benzinga

Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'

Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
Benzinga

Workday Stock Is Ripping Higher Wednesday: Here's Why

Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, raised subscription revenue guidance and announced a buyback. What Happened: Workday said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Benzinga

Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter

Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Benzinga

DoorDash Slashes 6% Of Its Workforce As Competition Weighs

DoorDash, Inc DASH downsized employee strength by 1,250 to rein in expenses, according to a company memo from CEO Tony Xu. "While our business continues to grow fast, given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses - if left unabated - would continue to outgrow our revenue," Xu wrote as per a Bloomberg report.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Algonquin Power

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Algonquin Power AQN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $11.46 versus the current price of Algonquin Power at $7.33, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Energy Sector

As of the close of business on Tuesday, 11/29, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Energy sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Energy sector stands at 2.35%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga

7 CrowdStrike Analysts Slash Price Targets After 'Disappointing' Earnings Report

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, even as the company reported better-than-expected results. BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Eisenson reiterated a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $220 to $177. Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $275...
Benzinga

Seller's Market? Buyers Market? Neither, Blame The Lock-In Effect

Homebuyers who were fortunate enough to purchase in 2021 and earlier this year were able to lock in incredibly low mortgage rates. However, given the sharp rise in rates since then, individuals who currently have lower rates may be feeling the "lock-in effect," which some experts characterize as homeowners who locked in a lower rate being unwilling to sell their home and buy a new one with higher interest rates.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Primo Water Corp.

On Tuesday, shares of Primo Water Corp. PRMW experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.27% to $15.08. The overall sentiment for PRMW has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Benzinga

Preview: G-III Apparel Group's Earnings

G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81. G-III Apparel Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Very Good Food Soars On Retail Partnership With Albertsons

Very Good Food Company VGFC said it plans to launch its products at Albertsons Companies Inc ACI grocery stores across the U.S. Beginning in January 2023, customers across the U.S. will find the products in the freezer sections of 7 Albertsons Divisions totaling 900 stores and 2,700 new distribution points.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy