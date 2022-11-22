Read full article on original website
Wait, What? Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Housing Market Is Going To Do This
Jeremy Siegel, a professor at Wharton, predicts that the housing market will see negative growth as a result of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases that will raise mortgage rates even further. Due to the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubling this year, the housing industry...
Board Member At This Utilities Company Sells $92K of Stock
Ulice Payne Jr, Board Member at WEC Energy Gr WEC, reported a large insider sell on November 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Jr sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Gr. The total transaction amounted to $92,707.
AST SpaceMobile Raises $75M Via Equity Offering
AST SpaceMobile, Inc ASTS agreed to sell 13.6 million shares at $5.50 per share via a secondary public offering. The underwriter has 30 days to purchase up to 2 million shares to cover over-allotments. The company expects gross proceeds of $75.0 million from the offering. AST SpaceMobile plans to use...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Short Volatility Alert: Daikin Industries
On Tuesday, shares of Daikin Industries DKILY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.4% to $16.15. The overall sentiment for DKILY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
Workday Stock Is Ripping Higher Wednesday: Here's Why
Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, raised subscription revenue guidance and announced a buyback. What Happened: Workday said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Pet Supplies Plus Inks Deal With Multi-Brand Entrepreneurs For 29 Wag N' Wash Stores
Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc FRG, said their largest multi-unit operator, US Retail Holdings, signed a deal to purchase 29 Wag' N Wash stores. The financial details were not disclosed. This agreement follows their previous development announcement to open 20 additional Pet Supplies Plus stores over...
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
DoorDash Slashes 6% Of Its Workforce As Competition Weighs
DoorDash, Inc DASH downsized employee strength by 1,250 to rein in expenses, according to a company memo from CEO Tony Xu. "While our business continues to grow fast, given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses - if left unabated - would continue to outgrow our revenue," Xu wrote as per a Bloomberg report.
Expert Ratings for Algonquin Power
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Algonquin Power AQN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $11.46 versus the current price of Algonquin Power at $7.33, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Energy Sector
As of the close of business on Tuesday, 11/29, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Energy sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Energy sector stands at 2.35%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
7 CrowdStrike Analysts Slash Price Targets After 'Disappointing' Earnings Report
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, even as the company reported better-than-expected results. BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Eisenson reiterated a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $220 to $177. Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating; reduced the price target from $275...
Seller's Market? Buyers Market? Neither, Blame The Lock-In Effect
Homebuyers who were fortunate enough to purchase in 2021 and earlier this year were able to lock in incredibly low mortgage rates. However, given the sharp rise in rates since then, individuals who currently have lower rates may be feeling the "lock-in effect," which some experts characterize as homeowners who locked in a lower rate being unwilling to sell their home and buy a new one with higher interest rates.
'2022 Was The Year The Fed Created The Biggest Renter Boom In America's History': Grant Cardone Shares How Investors Can Make The Most Of This Market
According to Grant Cardone, “with the Fed raising interest rates it has sidelined home buyers, which means prices are going to pull back. If you are an end user, looking to finally enter the housing market now is a great time to buy a house 15%-20% cheaper than it would have been at the beginning of the year.”
Workday, XPeng, Titan Machinery And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 36.2% to $10.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings and delivery results and issued Q4 sales and delivery guidance. Horizon...
Short Volatility Alert: Primo Water Corp.
On Tuesday, shares of Primo Water Corp. PRMW experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.27% to $15.08. The overall sentiment for PRMW has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Preview: G-III Apparel Group's Earnings
G-III Apparel Group GIII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81. G-III Apparel Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Very Good Food Soars On Retail Partnership With Albertsons
Very Good Food Company VGFC said it plans to launch its products at Albertsons Companies Inc ACI grocery stores across the U.S. Beginning in January 2023, customers across the U.S. will find the products in the freezer sections of 7 Albertsons Divisions totaling 900 stores and 2,700 new distribution points.
