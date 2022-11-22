Read full article on original website
Ken Griffin's Hedge Fund Increased Its Stake By Over 150% In These 2 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks
Kenneth Griffin, who began trading stocks in his Harvard dorm in 1987, is the founder, CEO and co-CIO of Citadel Advisors. In 2002, Griffin established Citadel Securities, now one of the leading market makers in the world. During the GameStop GME short squeeze fiasco, Griffin was questioned by Rep. Brad...
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings
AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying
The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Home Depot: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Home Depot HD. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.9 per share. On Wednesday, Home Depot will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info
Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $94.63 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Earnings Preview For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL rose by 10.87%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. According to the Delta Air Lines's most recent financial statement as reported on October 13, 2022, total debt is at $24.33 billion, with $21.20 billion in long-term debt and $3.13 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.31 billion.
Orion Engineered Carbons's Return on Invested Capital Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC earned $31.80 million, a 7.07% increase from the preceding quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons also posted a total of $543.10 million in sales, a 0.35% increase since Q2. In Q2, Orion Engineered Carbons earned $29.70 million, and total sales reached $541.20 million.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") ENVX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Enovix and certain of its...
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Looking Into Maxar Technologies's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Maxar Technologies MAXR earned $85.00 million, a 72.22% increase from the preceding quarter. Maxar Technologies's sales decreased to $436.00 million, a 0.46% change since Q2. In Q2, Maxar Technologies earned $306.00 million, and total sales reached $438.00 million. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings data...
The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year
In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair.
