Ithaca, NY

ithaca.com

Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor

Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
ITHACA, NY
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project

Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Steuben County to appoint new legislator, expected to adopt 2023 budget

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s Legislature faces several decisions next week, including appointing a new legislator and adopting next year’s budget. The Nov. 28 meeting will see legislators appointing someone to fill the seat of former legislator Guy Hammond. Hammond died on Oct. 7, 2022 and was elected to a four-year term in 2021. The County said that the replacement candidate must live in the Town of Bath, be approved by Bath Republicans, nominated by the Steuben County Republican Committee and appointed to represent the town until the 2023 election.
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca City School District superintendent subpoenaed following safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A State Supreme Court Judge subpoenaed the superintendent of Ithaca City School District to appear in court after students, parents and faculty members voiced their concerns over the district's response to school threats. According to the Ithaca Voice, the news comes after an incident that occurred...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Recognized Nationally

U.S. News and World Report has rated Guthrie Cortland Medical Center a 2022-2023 High Performer for the treatment of pneumonia. The score for Guthrie came from data on multiple categories including patient survival, discharging patients to home, nursing staff, ICU specialists and more. There were over 4,000 hospitals that were qualified in this category, with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center among the 12% that received a rating of High Performing.
CORTLAND, NY
waer.org

A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival

Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division

The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
waer.org

A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans

About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

