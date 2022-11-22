Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor
Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project
Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
DeWitt’s opposition to I-81 community grid is pure self-interest (Your Letters)
In response to Ed Michalenko’s commentary in the Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Post-Standard regarding the Interstate 81 project (”Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid”):. I am really tired of people who think they know more than the DOT about building highways. Michalenko claims to...
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
WETM
Steuben County to appoint new legislator, expected to adopt 2023 budget
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s Legislature faces several decisions next week, including appointing a new legislator and adopting next year’s budget. The Nov. 28 meeting will see legislators appointing someone to fill the seat of former legislator Guy Hammond. Hammond died on Oct. 7, 2022 and was elected to a four-year term in 2021. The County said that the replacement candidate must live in the Town of Bath, be approved by Bath Republicans, nominated by the Steuben County Republican Committee and appointed to represent the town until the 2023 election.
Planning Board Recap: Lake Street “Breeze” apartments hit some turbulence
ITHACA, N.Y. — Compared to the past few months, it was a fairly short Planning Board meeting for the city of Ithaca this month. One project was approved, several others advanced, but at least one project appears to be facing some tricky questions as it tries to move forward.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca City School District superintendent subpoenaed following safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A State Supreme Court Judge subpoenaed the superintendent of Ithaca City School District to appear in court after students, parents and faculty members voiced their concerns over the district's response to school threats. According to the Ithaca Voice, the news comes after an incident that occurred...
wxhc.com
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Recognized Nationally
U.S. News and World Report has rated Guthrie Cortland Medical Center a 2022-2023 High Performer for the treatment of pneumonia. The score for Guthrie came from data on multiple categories including patient survival, discharging patients to home, nursing staff, ICU specialists and more. There were over 4,000 hospitals that were qualified in this category, with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center among the 12% that received a rating of High Performing.
waer.org
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival
Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
Vera House executive director placed on administrative leave; board appoints interim
Syracuse, N.Y. — Angela Douglas, Vera House’s executive director, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the agency’s treasurer said. Vera House’s board of directors appointed Sheri Rodriguez as interim director Monday, Treasurer Carolina Cordero Dyer said. The board on Monday also approved an outside investigation,...
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
tompkinsweekly.com
GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
ICSD superintendent subpoenaed to appear after concerns over district’s response to school threats
ITHACA, N.Y.—School safety is a constant concern for parents, kids, teachers and school leaders, with an awareness that has been reinforced over and over again that a slow or lackluster response to signals can not be the norm. Luckily, any recent threats made against local schools have either been interrupted or not come to fruition.
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
syracuse.com
Union official: We’ll need thousands more members to build Micron megafab in Clay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The business manager of one of Central New York’s largest labor unions says it will needs thousands of new members to build Micron Technology Inc.’s planned $100 billion semiconductor plant in Clay. Syracuse-based Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81 has 1,500 members, all union-trained plumbers, pipe...
waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. Sheriff Elect Toby Shelley says 3 captains have resigned following election
Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley says he has been inundated with calls since election night, from family members congratulating him to officials like the Mayor of Syracuse and the Onondaga County Executive reaching out to meet before he takes the helm at the Sheriff's Office. Missing from the call list, according to...
