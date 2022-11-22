ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
HollywoodLife

August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’

Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Madame Noire

Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’

Halle Berry’s new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 56-year-old Oscar winner debuted the look on her Instagram account on Nov. 19. Berry showed off the front of her new style — wispy blonde asymmetrical bangs — before turning her head and displaying the zigzag detailing along the buzz cut on the rest of her head.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy