ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Christkindl holiday market returns in Denver; "no passport is required"

By Tamera Twitty
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIUF2_0jJwHPxn00

The annual Denver Christkindl Market officially returned Friday for its 22nd year.

"The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the joy of strolling a European village square during the holidays. Guests will experience the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter," according to a news release.

This year, the event features more than 40 vendors, live music, traditional dancing, and traditional European holiday foods.

"Shop for unique, finely crafted artisan gifts as well as tasty holiday treats sold by more than 40 independent local and international merchants in charming wooden huts. With the sounds of live holiday music filling the air, savor the season with authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), German Biers, and yummy traditional family recipes from across Europe. Best of all, no passport is required," the release said.

The market will once again be held at the Bank of America Festival Hall. It will be open on Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until December 23. On Thanksgiving Day, the market will close at 4 p.m.

"Theme days will include Krampus Nacht, St. Nicolaus Day, Ugly Sweater Night, 70’s and 80’s Nights and Canine Christmas," officials said.

For more information visit the market's website, here.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Opening weekend skating fun at the Downtown Denver Rink, Skyline at 1601 Arapahoe St. Last year more than 40,000 took to the ice. Rent skates for $11, $9 for kids 12 and under. Free if you bring your own skates. Skate walkers for assistance on the ice are $5. Schedule: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thanksgiving, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Christmas. winterindenver.com/rink.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in Denver

Citizen Rail has a prix fixe menu with lots of options, including a turkey dinner.Photo by5280 Productions/Citizen Rail. (Denver, CO) There are merits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. You don’t have to worry about burning your bird, coordinating oven time for the turkey’s supporting cast members (green bean casserole, pies, rolls and the like), or scrubbing that stuffing pan when you’d rather take a tryptophan-induced nap.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver International Airport gains new businesses, eyes area development

Denver International Airport officials added popular Denver restaurants to its lineup of 170 businesses in an effort to give travelers a taste of Denver. Meanwhile, Great Hall improvements continue as does the rollout of a program to spur development on airport land. From the recent opening popular VooDoo Doughnuts — known for its distinctive pink boxes of doughnuts with unique ingredients like bacon — to the gate expansion program, DIA officials said they're working to support travel as life returns to a post-pandemic “normal,” and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver

Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The 7 Best Colorado Gifts for Kids

Holiday shopping for children is no easy feat. Sure, they gave you their lists, but upon review, everything on them requires batteries, results in more screen time, or will cost you more Benjamins than routinely hang out in your wallet. Never fear: We’ve rounded up great gift ideas at a range of prices that are perfect for Colorado kids, having been dreamed up by companies with home bases here. Best of all, many of our picks promote family bonding time—which we all know is the best present of all.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Leprino Foods Heads to an Epic Cheesy Meltdown

On Monday, November 28, Denver will be host to a real-life Family Feud episode as the Leprino Foods trial gets underway, complete with all of the ingredients for a dramatic meltdown: a reclusive billionaire, simmering tensions in the family going back decades, and a whole lot of mozzarella cheese. Leprino...
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

8 Magical, Family Friendly Activities To Enjoy This Holiday Season In Denver

The holidays are the best time to take the little ones out on the town to experience a whole range of festive fun and family-friendly experiences. From a unique one-of-a-kind party dedicated to Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton Experience, to a dazzling, wild night of twinkling displays at the Denver Zoo. There’s a whole lot of magical events to enjoy this holiday season, and this guide has got your quick guide to our favorites. Don’t forget to bookmark this page to ensure you don’t forget any of these wonderful, family-friendly holiday activities.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. THANKSGIVING EVENTS Nov. 23: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com. Nov. 24: Turkey Trot — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary, 3470 County Road 7, Erie, $40; tinyurl.com/3mbnrhb6. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

United Airlines shows where your bag goes after you check in

More than 50,000 people will pass through United Airlines gates at Denver International Airport every day during the Thanksgiving holiday week.The airline, which is Denver's largest provider, will service more than 400 flights a day in Denver during the Nov. 18 through 30 travel period. "It's a really busy week for us here," said Matt Miller, vice president of United's Denver hub.Miller said the traditional holiday rushes of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after are now no longer the busiest travel days of the week. "We are seeing a change in travel patterns. Customers are leaving a little earlier and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy