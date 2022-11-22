ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville Church of God By Faith blesses families with donated Thanksgiving baskets

By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
Thanksgiving dinner this year for a local family will not be served with food only from a tin can or boxed meal thanks to the generosity of a donor and Gainesville Church of God by Faith.

On Sunday, the church at 715 SE 15th St. gave away 26 Thanksgiving baskets to needy families and each basket had a 15-pound turkey, fruit, vegetables, desserts, cereal and canned goods.

“On behalf of Gainesville Church of God by Faith and the Gainesville community, we would like to give a warm thank you to the Dr. Leon Haley family for the generous donation,” said Elder Dr. Erta C. Livingston Jr., pastor of the church. Haley, who died unexpectedly at the age of 56 in July of last year, was Livingston’s CEO at UF Health Jacksonville and a close friend of his.

“I am most appreciative of his mentorship during his life at UF Health Jacksonville,” Livingston said. “We thank you for selecting our ministry. Our gratitude and appreciation is heartfelt and joy-filled. Once again, thank you! May the blessings of the Lord be forever richly blessed and keep you.”

Pastor prays with those receiving Thanksgiving baskets

As the families walked to the church’s reception area to retrieve the baskets, Livingston prayed for each recipient who received the food.

Donna Libby and her mother Wynnie Kirkland, 96, both received a basket, which Libby said will help them out a great deal this holiday. Libby said if it had not been for the Thanksgiving basket, her family would have eaten spam and mac and cheese for Thanksgiving.

“I’m so blessed that these people had the fortune to share with us,” Libby said. “They’re really good people for doing this. It really means a lot. It was very nice when he (Livingston) prayed with me when I received the food. God said ‘Give and it will come back to you tenfold,’ and that is what he’s done.”

People need food

Diane Latson-Harden, GCOGBF’s community outreach ministry coordinator, said she is passionate about giving back to needy families.

“I have a passion for giving back to the community and blessing other people,” Latson-Harden said. “The Lord laid it in my heart to do this. I love blessing people.”

She said the food that was given will help families financially and physically.

“People are in need of food and different resources right now,” Latson-Harden said. “The food in the Thanksgiving basket can last for more than one day. It has a variety of items.”

Debbra Livingston, the first lady of the church, said giving back to the community is also what she loves to do.

“This is what we’re all about,” she said. “Giving outside the four walls to our community. God will give us the mind to reach out to help others in their time of need. This is what he requires of us to do. This is who we are.”

During the church service, the pastor talked about removing things that keep you in bondage to set yourself free.

“Freedom walks with his head up high,” Erta Livingston Jr. said. “Bondage walks with his head down. God’s goal is to keep my freedom intact. Lose those who keep you in bondage and grab hold of what keeps you free.”

