ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Politician, activist and mentor to be honored at Rosa Parks' committee's awards ceremony

By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RhSW_0jJwHNRZ00

The Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee announced the selection of its 2022 recipients of the Quiet Courage Award, and its Leadership and Vision Award.

This year's recipients are Gainesville City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker; Sheila Payne, a member of the Alachua County Labor Coalition and Reichert House employee Devondrick Slater.

Honorees will be recognized at a ceremony to be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at PASSAGE Family Church, 2020 NE 15th St.

More coverage:Nominations sought for Rosa Parks Quiet Courage award

More coverage:Remembering Rosa

Church celebrates Family and Friends Day:PASSAGE Family Church promotes importance of strong church family, friends during service

The Rev. Milford L. Griner, founder and president of the Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee, said this year's theme is “Make Justice Just Again.”

He said his annual speech will include references to injustices that were ignored, delayed or not considered worthy of merit, and in some cases, only observed when there was uproar, protests and publicity from members of communities across the nation.

State of Justice speech

His annual State of Justice speech will be titled “A Pandemic of Hate," during which he will look back at what has taken place in America in the past several years on the continued fight for justice and equality.

History of Quiet Courage Committee awards

The local Quiet Courage Committee awards have been given out to local residents since its first tribute program in 2006.

Known as the "mother" of the civil rights movement, Parks took a stand when she refused to give up a city bus seat for a white passenger and thus sparked the beginning of the movement. Her act of defiance on Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, and her arrest led the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to lead a bus boycott protesting the arrest of Parks and the racist laws in Montgomery.

After Parks died in October 2005, Griner organized an event to pay tribute to Parks.

Duncan-Walker will receive the Leadership and Vision award for her service, work and courage for taking on issues in the community, Griner said.

“Before she became a commissioner, she was fighting in the streets to protect historically African-American neighborhoods,” Griner said.

Griner said Duncan-Walker was unanimously selected by the executive board to be the recipient of this year’s Leadership and Vision Award.

“I’ve seen her work for years in the community,” Griner said. “There was no doubt in my mind and the executive board. She is not afraid to lead and see the vision of Gainesville. She is a bold and courageous leader. After her election, she continued to fight for her district.”

Payne will be one of the recipients for this year’s 2022 Quiet Courage Award. Griner said she was selected to be one of the recipients due to her standing up for the rights of apartment renters when there has been unfair treatment and violations of their rights as tenants and advocating for better policies from the Gainesville Police Department.

“She is not afraid to speak and fight for the injustices in our communities,” Griner said. “She is short in stature but tall in action.”

Payne was nominated by her husband and past Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Award recipient Dr. Paul Ortiz. Raised in Homestead, Payne said at the age of 15 she was inspired to become involved in activism after seeing Caesar Chavez, who was an American labor leader and civil rights activist.

“My work stems from the outrage I’ve seen,” Payne said. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been working a lot because so many people were being evicted.”

Slater was nominated by former Gainesville Police Department chief Tony Jones for his work at the Reichert House, which is a program designed for youth who are in need of assistance in making the transition from adolescence to adulthood by providing academic assistance, vocational training and employment assistance.

Griner said Slater was selected due to his tireless efforts helping improve the lives of young men in the community.

The committee will honor a fourth local recipient who will not be revealed until the actual tribute program.

The ceremony in December will include a brief tribute to the late Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn, a well- known historian, University of Florida professor and activist, who was an original member of the committee, and served faithfully until her death in August 2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gainesville residents participate in 10th Annual Turkey Trot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents put on their running shoes to walk or run for the 10th Annual Turkey Trot. Participants ran a custom trail throughout Critter Creek Farm so they can enjoy running alongside rescued farm animals on the property. The race was open to all ages and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair

Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season

Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Trenton Elementary School's 2022 Teacher and Employee of the Year

Charlotte Kearney, a kindergarten teacher at Trenton Elementary School, was recently recognized as the school’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Meanwhile, Kathy Jones was honored as the Employee the Year. According to a post on Trenton Elementary School’s Facebook page, Kearney is set to retire from teaching in December...
TRENTON, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Giving Back with Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson moved to Gainesville in 1980 and has been an integral part of the community ever since. As the program manager for the leadership program of the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Johnson practices what he preaches everyday by lifting where he stands and serving the Greater Gainesville community.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SBAC swears in first all-female board

The School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) has its first-ever all-female board. “I didn’t know this until recently, so it’s exciting knowing that we are still in a time of firsts,” incoming SBAC Chair Tina Certain said in an interview. At a special meeting on Tuesday, Certain,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Life size Yoda

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us a detailed history of one of cinemas most famous characters, Yoda. The famous Star Wars character who made their debut in 1980 in " Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back " as the jedi master to help young Luke Skywalker. Voiced by Frank Oz, Yoda’s facial features were based on the makeup designer Stuart Freeborn’s features as well as Albert Einstein eyes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Elks Lodge provided previously homeless veterans with supplies they need to move into their new homes. “It is the least that I can do to give back to these men and women that have sacrificed their lives, their livelihood,” said past Elks Lodge president Dayna Miller.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cityofalachua.com

Alachua Christmas Parade

Come and join us as we celebrate the holiday season with one of the best Christmas parades in North Central Florida, Saturday, December 10th at 2 p.m. on Main Street Alachua!. Come early, grab a seat and get ready for this annual classic!
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights. “Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Ocala, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The P.K. Yonge High School football team will have a game with Trinity Catholic High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OCALA, FL
WCTV

FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2

The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
NEWBERRY, FL
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on FSU

The Florida Gators will finish off the regular season on Friday night in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. GatorCountry is live in Tallahassee and brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators enter the stadium ahead of Friday’s game. David Bowie...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy