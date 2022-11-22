ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give God thanks always

By Rev. Dr. Queen Horne-Kelly
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

Greetings to everyone in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to all who are so grateful to God for all his mighty works and wonders, along with his never-ending love and compassion for all of us, which is clarified in Jeremiah 31:3 that talks about how God loved us with an everlasting love that draws us to God through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

So just for that one act of love from God himself is a reason to give God thanks always, and not just during this season of Thanksgiving but every day. As we arise every morning, every praise and thanks to God is due to him because he is our God and God is almighty in all things. I Chronicles 16:34 says “Give thanks to God for he is good, and his love endures forever and ever more.”

His love is steadfast in circumstances and this is the will of God in Christ Jesus. Psalm 95:1-3 says, “to let us come before him with thanksgiving and to exalt him with music and a song for the Lord is the great God and the great king above all Gods. Psalms 100 says, ”to enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise, be thankful unto him and to bless his holy name. For the Lord is good and his mercy is everlasting, and his truth endures to all generations”.

There was an old song we used to sing that says, “down through the years the Lord has been good to us,” and then it talked about how the Lord awakens us every morning and he starts us on our way and sustains us and keeps us every day. Truly he will make a way because the Lord is our God. He’s Jehovah Jireh our provider. That is a reason to give God thanks always and in all things. When the peace of Christ rules in our heart, thankfulness will overflow even in the darkest of times and we can praise God for his love, power, sovereignty and his promises to be near us when we call.

God promises to never leave or forsake his flock

He promised us also that he would never leave us nor forsake us, but be with us until the very end. With that being said, we are so thankful for the Lord for the things that he has done.Thank you for saving us Lord Jesus and filling us with your Holy Spirit. Giving us the power to stand and being steadfast and unmovable always abounding in the work of the Lord, that we know our labor is not in vain. Thank you for being our strength in the time of weakness. Thank you for being our healer andour deliverer. Thank you for being our refuge and a mighty refuge in the times of trouble. Thank you for your mercy, grace, and favor. Lord we thank you for being king of kings and Lord of Lord’s so we give Thanks!

The Rev. Dr. Queen Horne-Kelly is pastor and founder of Miracle Word of Faith Ministries in East Gainesville.

