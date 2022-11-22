Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!
Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving
Kelly Ripa was joined by husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are grateful to have their kids home for the holidays. The empty nesters welcomed their three children — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 — home for Thanksgiving. The family, also joined by some friends, had a blast as they posed for photos together throughout the night. Not only did the couple's kids pose for plenty of family photos, they also had fun joking around together. Posing dramatically...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce Settlement Includes Paying Ex Tom Vitale $2.2 Million
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale officially settled their divorce on Tuesday, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale have officially settled their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. On Tuesday, they settled their divorce and filed a proposed judgment. The 12-page document has been signed by both parties and their lawyers. Per the documents, the Food Network star will pay her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will receive spousal support,...
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed the family holiday in Hawaii for the second time since moving there Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style. On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii. "Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap. Later,...
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table
Hoda Kotb is "thankful for family" as she spends the holiday with her extended family, as well as daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is thankful for her girls this Thanksgiving. The Today co-host spent the holiday with daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, and even more family after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning. Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️." While the adults —...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
Trevor Donovan Says People Should 'Be and Believe What They Want' amid Great American Family Controversy
The former 90210 star, who signed a deal to appear in the Christian faith-based network's films, addressed Candace Cameron Bure's remarks about "traditional marriage" that sparked backlash Trevor Donovan is opening up about his work with the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments made earlier this month. Over a week since The Wall Street Journal published an interview in which Bure, 46, said she intends to "keep traditional marriage at the core" of her partnership with the Christian faith-based GAF network, the 90210 actor, 44,...
Andy Cohen Explains Why He's Comfortable Sharing He Has a Nanny for His Kids: 'I Need Help'
Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and 6-month-old daughter Lucy Andy Cohen knows it takes a village when it comes to raising kids. While chatting with PEOPLE about his Fresca Mixed canned cocktails, the dad of two, 54, spoke about having a nanny at home with his kids and why, unlike many stars, he's comfortable being open about the topic. "I'm a single dad and so I need help," says Cohen, who is dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3. "And I'm appreciative...
A Masked Singer Newcomer Pulls Out of the Competition Early: 'I Just Came to Bother Ken'
Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo challenged Snowstorm for the crown on Wednesday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer brought the scares on Thanksgiving Eve. The singing competition celebrated Fright Night on Wednesday and introduced two new contestants — Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo — to battle reigning queen Snowstorm. RELATED: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on The Masked Singer Sir Bug a Boo took the stage first and introduced themselves with a creepy clue package. "It started when...
90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Share 'Obligatory Family' Photos on Thanksgiving
"Thankful is an understatement," Loren Brovarnik wrote on Thursday in the Instagram post featuring pictures of herself with her husband Alexei and their three kids Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are grateful for their family of five on Thanksgiving. During the holiday celebration on Thursday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos of their family featuring themselves and three of their kids — daughter Ariel Raya, 11 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 15 months old, and Shai Josef, 2. "Obligatory family photo. 3x a charm. Thankful is an understatement....
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
Kourtney Kardashian talks about her blended family amid struggles with son Mason, 12, in The Kardashians season 2 finale Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working to make memories for their families. In scenes from a family dinner on the season finale of The Kardashians, the blended family — which includes Kourtney's kids Reign Aston, 7, and Penelope Scotland, 10, and Travis' kids, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19, — gathers for dinner at Kourtney's home. "Where am I sitting?" the Blink-182...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Thanksgiving with 'Epic Fail Family Photo' Featuring All 7 Kids
Thanksgiving 2022 also marks Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's newest baby Ilaria's first Turkey Day Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating yet another first — and unfiltered — Thanksgiving with the newest member of their family! On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, shared a photo from her family's holiday festivities. The candid snap featured her and Alec, 64, sitting on the couch beside their seven children — daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 20 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael...
