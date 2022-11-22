ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach to kick off holiday season with lighting of Christmas tree Friday

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

The city of Fort Walton will hold its annual Light Up The Night event at the Fort Walton Landing at 5 p.m. Friday.

Festivities include Christmas music from the Fort Walton Beach Community Choir and a visit from Santa.

At 5:30 p.m., Mayor Dick Rynearson will lead the countdown to light the 30-foot tall Christmas tree and the other decorations around the park and downtown.

