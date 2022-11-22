Fort Walton Beach to kick off holiday season with lighting of Christmas tree Friday
The city of Fort Walton will hold its annual Light Up The Night event at the Fort Walton Landing at 5 p.m. Friday.
Festivities include Christmas music from the Fort Walton Beach Community Choir and a visit from Santa.
At 5:30 p.m., Mayor Dick Rynearson will lead the countdown to light the 30-foot tall Christmas tree and the other decorations around the park and downtown.
