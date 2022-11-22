Yo, that dude better know that us Kobe fans will protect his kids. We are all her Uncles, so dude better chill out.
the jerk should get a locked up. i hope Natalia learns how to.protect herself against psychos like that. too bad there are nuts out there who live in their fantasy world and cause problems for soo many people. I am glad she filed for a protection order, but that piece of paper wont stop a crazy person from coming after her.
Keep stalking her you will be targeted. Your best bet is to cease and leave that young lady alone. Because now people are looking into you and will find you if needed.
