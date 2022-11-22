ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio and Kentucky among top 5 unhealthiest states, study says

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Ohio and Kentucky are two of the unhealthiest states in the country, a new study says.

Total Shape , a health and fitness website, published a list of the top 10 healthiest and unhealthiest states in America.

The website used health indicators to compile the list, including states' online search interest for gyms and memberships, number of gyms per 100,000 people, number of fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, percentage of adult smokers and obesity rates, according to a release. Data was compiled from Statista, NiceRX and World Population Review from 2022, or the most recent year that was available.

'A public health crisis': How access to food, care shape region's high blood pressure woes

Smoking: Black Americans were targeted by cigarette makers. Will they benefit from ban on menthols?

Kentucky ranked second on Total Shape's list of the least healthy states. The Bluegrass State has nine gyms per 100,000 people, Total Shape reports, the second-lowest number in the country. It also has the second-highest rate of tobacco use , 23.6%, in the U.S.

Ohio placed fifth on the list, with 84 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, one of the highest rates in the country. The Buckeye State's obesity rate was 34.8% in 2022, which is lower than the national average between 2017 and 2020.

The least healthy state, according to the company's research, was West Virginia. The healthiest state was California.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio and Kentucky among top 5 unhealthiest states, study says

Comments / 44

Mr. A.
3d ago

Lived in Ohio all my life. Perhaps if the median level of education was above the 3rd grade things would be different! Those who did graduate 3rd grade were absent half of that time. Truly pathetic and a sad state of affairs!!!

Reply(15)
10
Astrollah
3d ago

I mean omg how horrid that we can’t have poop covered cities like California does, or get murdered on the subway like New York. It’s so not fair.

Reply
6
AnEnlightenedWoman
3d ago

I have to say Victoria Moorwood may have done her homework but forgot an important variable. she forgot to add in how many people actually go to a fast food restaurant vs. those who avoid them like the plague so her math is atrocious.

Reply
3
