Ohio and Kentucky among top 5 unhealthiest states, study says

Ohio and Kentucky are two of the unhealthiest states in the country, a new study says.

Total Shape , a health and fitness website, published a list of the top 10 healthiest and unhealthiest states in America.

The website used health indicators to compile the list, including states' online search interest for gyms and memberships, number of gyms per 100,000 people, number of fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, percentage of adult smokers and obesity rates, according to a release. Data was compiled from Statista, NiceRX and World Population Review from 2022, or the most recent year that was available.

Kentucky ranked second on Total Shape's list of the least healthy states. The Bluegrass State has nine gyms per 100,000 people, Total Shape reports, the second-lowest number in the country. It also has the second-highest rate of tobacco use , 23.6%, in the U.S.

Ohio placed fifth on the list, with 84 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, one of the highest rates in the country. The Buckeye State's obesity rate was 34.8% in 2022, which is lower than the national average between 2017 and 2020.

The least healthy state, according to the company's research, was West Virginia. The healthiest state was California.

