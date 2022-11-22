Read full article on original website
Robert Agresta
3d ago
a bad decision to go alone and unprepared for weather change. beyond that, the story seems odd. I hope she will be found alive and healthy. at her age, we all have made bad decisions.
Cesa
3d ago
I hope they find her safe and alive. people need to stop hiking alone and they need to have the appropriate supplies with them.
someonetookmydog dot
3d ago
I was hiking in Washington on a clear sunny day, got to top of mountain it was a blizzard! lucky 2 b alive. this gal is so tiny. prayers
WMUR.com
Freezing rain causes dangerous road conditions in parts of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Light rain and drizzle are moving across New Hampshire Friday morning and numerous crashes are being reported because of the road conditions. New Hampshire State Police said Interstate 89 north is closed at Exit 9 and traffic is being diverted. They said to use caution because of the road conditions.
Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known...
Hiker Dies in Zion National Park After Husband Desperately Tried to Get Help
A woman died in Zion National Park Wednesday after becoming dangerously cold and showing signs of hypothermia, authorities said. The National Park Service said the 31-year-old woman and her husband, 33, started a permitted 16-mile trip through the Narrows section of the Utah park on Tuesday night. The couple became “dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia,” with the husband leaving his wife to get help. Park rangers found the man early on Wednesday, where he was being helped by other visitors. When search and rescue team members found the woman, other visitors were already on the scene administering CPR. But first responders tragically determined the woman was deceased. Her death comes after another hiker died in the Narrows in August after being swept away by flash flooding.Read it at New York Post
Teen boy dies after falling through ice in Colorado pond; 3 other children rescued
A teenage boy has died after falling into an icy pond in Roxborough Park, Colorado, earlier this week, authorities said. The boy was with three other children who also fell through the ice and were rescued by neighbors. West Metro Fire Rescue reported that crews were called to Crystal Lake...
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
Woman found dead, husband rescued in Zion National Park
A woman was found dead Wednesday, and her husband — who was rescued — reported that the couple suffered hypothermia while on a hiking trip in Zion National Park in Utah, officials said. The two were discovered Wednesday morning by visitors in the Narrows — a gorge considered...
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
fox10phoenix.com
For some in Northern Arizona, a Thanksgiving in the dark
High winds in the area, according to officials, resulted in downed trees, which also downed power lines. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
KCBD
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning Thursday night, continuing all-day Friday. Much colder temperatures on the way, with high winds and a wintry mix and snow by early Friday morning. The snow and mix will continue through mid-day Saturday with some accumulations in the area.
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
More than 100 people rescued from overloaded sailboat before it hit sandbar in Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded sailboat before it hit a sandbar in the Florida Keys on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A good Samaritan reported the vessel to Key West watch standers at around 5 a.m. local time, the Coast Guard’s 7th District tweeted.
Mexican prosecutors seek to extradite U.S. suspect in killing of North Carolina woman in San Jose del Cabo
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson. But they said they...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
West Metro Fire Rescue crews locate teen who fell through the ice
Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a teen who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was with three other youths on the ice when they all got out except for that one. Neighbors were able to pull out three of them but could not get to the fourth. Once crews arrived, they located the teen and pulled them out of the water before rushing them to the hospital.
Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach
A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state's shoreline.In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a "suspicious package" found on the beach and went to investigate. While "nothing of interest" was found inside the trunk, the park called it a "unique piece of history.""What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk," the park said. "It is a brand called 'NEVERBREAK Trunks.' Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New...
