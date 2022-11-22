ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

November’s new moon could bring you a major lucky streak

By Kyle Thomas
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeprR_0jJwH8Hv00

It’s time to soar into a great new adventure! A new moon in Sagittarius arrives on November 23, 2022.

Prepare to feel a surge of adrenaline to pursue your passions, plans, hopes and dreams. Sitting in your comfort zone will be the last thing on your mind!

Sagittarius is a Mutable Fire sign, which means that we’ll be eager for new horizons and opportunities and invigorated with the courage to seize the day and see what life has to offer.

Get ready for a festive vibe that ignites your mind, body and spirit!

Read how your zodiac sign will be affected here! For more information on the new moon, check out the information after the horoscopes. Follow me for daily insight or read 2022 predictions for your zodiac sign or your 2022 love life and relationship horoscopes now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zy8tM_0jJwH8Hv00
The new moon in Sagittarius will bring you a surge of energy and adrenaline!
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncYF1_0jJwH8Hv00
The three zodiac signs most likely to win the lottery ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

It’s time to embrace new horizons and soar beyond your comfort zone, Aries. The new moon could bring a surge of excitement and change to your life. You may now decide it’s time to pursue a long-distance travelling journey, academics, spiritual matters or even get involved with media or publishing. Open your wings and fly!

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

TLC is your top priority now, Taurus. Intimacy will be the game of the game! Depending on where you and a significant other stand, you could be deciding to snuggle up closer—or go your separate ways! Hash out how you’re feeling about each other and if you can negotiate a better balance between you. Last, you could see a pop in your assets, investments or finances.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlCtd_0jJwH8Hv00 Prepare to be spontaneous when Mercury enters Sagittarius GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

Choosing commitment or going your separate ways may now be on the table, Gemini. Relationships are a big priority. The new moon will spotlight your significant partnerships in love or business. Some of you may decide to grow closer, such as moving in, making long-term plans, getting engaged or being wed. Yet, if you’re not in alignment, it’s time to say “good riddance” and charge onto your next adventure.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Your schedule will explode with plans, projects, priorities and responsibilities, Cancer! Get busy and active! The new moon energizes your productivity sector and will help you assess your work and life balance. Want to find a new job or pick up more clients? The energy could propel you to do so. Last, you’ll have a moment to really assess your physical health, diet and fitness regimen, so give it a go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLHTz_0jJwH8Hv00
The new moon in Sagittarius will make you feel like it’s “party time!”
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfW3I_0jJwH8Hv00 Venus in Sagittarius will bring you an adventurous, whirlwind romance LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

Let the fire of life ignite you, Leo! Get ready to embrace passion, pleasure, romance, sex and fun! This is the most important lunation of the year for singles to line up suitors—you may even meet a soulmate connection! Couples can use this spark to bring more zest into their routine together. If you’re a creative, get ready for newfound inspiration. If seeking to have a child or you’re already a parent, this could be a big focus now.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

You’ll be deep in your feels now, Virgo. It’s time to turn your attention to your past, heritage and stability. The new moon will bring a fresh start in regards to your home, family or domestic life. Some of you may now be moving, renovating or redecorating, or simply having a big event in your sacred space.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtxQO_0jJwH8Hv00 The ultimate Sagittarius zodiac sign gift guide: Tea, tattoos and Taylor Swift LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

Get ready to shout from the rooftops, Libra! You’ll be erupting with bright, big, bold ideas! You may now begin working on an important writing, speaking, advertising or social media project that sets you apart and draws a lot of attention. Another fun way to capitalize on this energy is to catch up with neighbors or friends or even swoop out for a quick road trip or fast flight to a nearby locale.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Money hungry, Scorpio? You could be quite soon! The new moon will put a spotlight on your finances, likely helping you to monetize and prosper. A raise, new job offer or lucrative client could appear near this time. Also, consider outlining your income and expense so you know where everything is going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mai1K_0jJwH8Hv00
The new moon in Sagittarius will encourage you to step out of your comfort zone!
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfF9f_0jJwH8Hv00 Which Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ song are you based on your zodiac sign? SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

You’re the main event, Sagittarius! Get ready to stand in your power! The most important new moon of the year has arrived with your name on it—spotlighting your passions, desires and greatest intentions! This will bring open doors to you in every way, so know what you’d like to build toward in the year to come and start taking action to manifest. The world will bow to you now.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

You’ll be feeling the need to lie low, Capricorn. Don’t worry about it! Just rest and recharge! The new moon is encouraging you to rejuvenate yourself mind, body and spirit. This lunation could also encourage you to get involved with a specialist, counselor or therapist, especially if there’s something that you need to heal and release from the past.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lt0xr_0jJwH8Hv00 What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in November 2022 AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

Snatch your crown and show the world why you’re royalty, Aquarius! The new moon will pack an exhilarating punch for your social life. Consider catching up with your crew or even networking to meet new people. Be sure to ask favors from people you know in your network—they may be able to help you out as you reach toward your aspirations! Last, if single and looking, be on the hunt for a hottie either in your outer circle or through online dating.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Stand in the professional spotlight, Pisces! The new moon is bringing firepower to your ambitions, goals and strategies. This is a crucial period to work toward your next greatest milestones! A promotion, competitive new job offer, award or opportunity to lift your status may manifest out of thin air—but don’t just wait for it. Seize the day and hunt for your gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nG402_0jJwH8Hv00
The new moon in Sagittarius may give you the “travel bug!”
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMHEc_0jJwH8Hv00 November 2022 horoscopes predict cosmic storms and global challenges What else should I know about the new moon in Sagittarius?

New moons happen once or twice a month—but only once during a single lunar cycle. They occur when the sun and the moon are completely conjunct and in its darkest phase. Depending on where the new moon falls for your Rising and Sun signs , you’ll experience a fresh start with new beginnings and opportunities for you to tackle.

This lunation will be a new moon in Sagittarius (1 degrees). The energy of this elemental Fire sign will be quite prominent in our lives at this time. Sagittarius is the ninth zodiac sign on the wheel and aligns with international relations, travel, philosophy, academics and the media. The new moon will take place at 11:57 A.M. (Eastern) on November 23, 2022. The actions that are initiated now will likely reach culmination near the full moon in Sagittarius on June 4, 2023 (13 degrees).

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWyaL_0jJwH8Hv00 Best date night ideas based on your partner’s zodiac sign

As for astrological aspects that will color this new moon—setting up a trend that will echo out for six months to a year—we have many that we can see. Luckily, after the especially chaotic energy we’ve been experiencing during the eclipses, we’ll have a breath of fresh air arrive and a positive outlook on life. This is because the new moon will sweetly align with Jupiter, the planet of miracles, expansion and luck, as well as Pluto, the planet of rebirth and power. This will be an excellent time for both personal and professional growth, as we’ll be feeling inspired and joyous.

Prosperity on a spiritual or financial level may occur depending on the actions taken place near this time. We will also be able to probe beneath the surface of our lives to understand what must be removed and transformed in order to emerge into the next chapter before us. Venus and Mercury will also be in a pleasant mood, uniting our minds with our hearts. Mars will link gorgeously to Saturn, bringing strength to our endeavors and goals, but clash with Neptune, which could cause illusion and delusion if we are not holding strong to a decision to be grounded and practical as we channel our perseverance.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022

This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
Maine Campus

Horoscopes for the week of Nov. 21-25, 2022

Aries (March 21 to April 20) While it may be hard, be patient in the coming times. Restrain yourself even if you feel like you should be jumping into things. Stay calm and optimistic and good things will come your way. Taurus (April 21 to May 20) You may find...
suggest.com

Your Daily Horoscope: November 25, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. On Friday, November 25th,...
Elite Daily

The November 2022 New Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs In Major Ways

November may have started out chaotic, but Sagittarius season is officially here to lighten the mood. As the sun shifted into Sagittarius on Nov. 22, a sense of freedom, optimism, and hope is being restored to the cosmos after a very intense Scorpio season. Sagittarius is a sign all about embracing the bright side and envisioning what’s possible if you explore exciting possibilities through broadening your horizons. This energy is certain to reach its peak on Nov. 23, as the sun and moon conjoin in this sign to form the buoyant, jovial November 2022 new moon in Sagittarius, which will affect four zodiac signs most.
suggest.com

November 20-26 Horoscope: Don’t Stir A Boiling Pot

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
Bustle

Here’s Your Horoscope For Thanksgiving Weekend

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s horoscope for Thanksgiving weekend, November 24-27, 2022. The positive vibes are aplenty with the moon stationed in cheerful Sagittarius for Thanksgiving. La luna teams up with loving Venus and chatty Mercury (which are also in Sagittarius) as well as supportive Saturn in community-focused Aquarius. This cosmic combo encourages you to connect with the people you love over good food and laughs.
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For November's New Moon

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. New moons are the perfect opportunity to plant seeds and set intentions, and under this month's new moon in Sagittarius, we're all going to feel inspired to grow. Depending on your astrological sign, however, you might want that growth in a particular area of your life. Here's what to know for this new moon, according to astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D.
boldsky.com

November 2022: Astrological Predictions For Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs

November induces a change of attitude in us to be luckier and more successful, says astrology. Certain constellations have achieved success using this strategy. Some signs including Virgo, Cancer and Sagittarius turn out to be the most favoured children of destiny this time whereas Taurus, Capricorn, and Scorpio are not the picked and chosen signs to be blessed with luck. Let us see who has been the luckiest and unluckiest of all zodiac signs this month.
The Dispatch

What’s Your Sign? – November 25, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way...
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 11/25/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Maybe that brilliant idea of yours didn't go over as well as you hoped, but you're on the right track. Rework your presentation and try again. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You can't go back on your decision, but you can be talked into reconsidering a point or two. Signal that you're willing to listen.
StyleCaster

Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why

Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
brytfmonline.com

Signs that are jealous even of their own shadow

HThere are those who say that love and jealousy go hand in hand. Theories aside, the fact is that some signs of uncontrolled jealousy are noticed. See below who are jealous of the Zodiacs, according to an article from the Metro World News portal:. 1st Pisces (February 20 – March...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon

Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being. It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
Allure

What the New Moon in Sagittarius on November 23 Means for You Astrologically

Can you believe the year is nearly over, folks? As life slows down for a moment and you light the candles, roast the turkey or vegetarian equivalent, and spend time with family (chosen or otherwise), the stars stay forever in motion as we astrologers stare up at them each night. This week, we look ahead to the new moon in Sagittarius. Occurring at one degree and 38 seconds, the new moon in Sagittarius will arrive Tuesday, November 23, 2022 at 5:57 p.m. (EST), according to NASA’s sky events calendar.
them.us

Sagittarius Season Doesn’t Care. What to Expect Based on Your Sign

To the rest of the zodiac, Sagittarius is a polarizing sign. Sagittarians are smart, self-assured, and best (or worst) of all, they’re lucky. These are wonderful qualities in a friend but infuriating attributes in an enemy, and Sag individuals aren’t shy about making either!. Every Sagittarius is either...
Refinery29

The New Moon In Sagittarius Is Your Sign To Take Chances

If you’ve been feeling lethargic, ambiguous, or uncertain about the future (due to the current transit of Mars retrograde), the new moon in Sagittarius that occurs on November 23rd at 2:57 p.m. PST and 5:57 p.m. EST will awaken your chart with vitality, passion, and excitement. For the first time in weeks, the collective is going to feel freer than ever and as though luck is on their side while the good times are coming in strong.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy