Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Nashville veterans struggle to find permanent housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Veterans living in the Nashville area are struggling to find housing, often ending up on the streets because some veterans have different challenges after their time serving. Willie Weaver Jr., U.S. Army Veteran, is cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless living at Matthew 25,...
fox17.com
Travel & Leisure names Gaylord Opryland Resort best Christmas light display in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel & Leisure named Gaylord Opryland Resort the best Christmas light display in the state of Tennessee. The travel magazine based in New York City made a curated list of the best Christmas light displays in every state from coast to coast. Christmas at Nashville's...
fox17.com
Fire burns home in Williamson County on Thanksgiving
Williamson County, Tenn (WZTV) — A Williamson County home caught fire on Thanksgiving. Williamson County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in The Grove. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home from an outdoor fireplace. Firefighters say the fire from the outdoor fireplace...
fox17.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
fox17.com
Thirsty on Thanksgiving? Try this cider spiked with Tennessee whiskey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you're looking to spice up your table this Thanksgiving, spiked apple cider is sure to put the cherry on top of your holiday menu. While any bourbon or whiskey will do for this recipe, we're using Tennessee whiskey. The Lincoln County Process is what...
fox17.com
Study finds Nashville ranks worst place for potholes in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent study ranks Nashville's roads as some of the worst across the country, thanks to potholes. Rebekah Hammonds with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says we will never have a pothole free road, given the drastic difference in temperatures the next few months. However, they're still making changes to reduce that number.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating reported shooting on corner of Linbar and Harding
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting on Linbar Drive and Harding Place. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this and all the news of the day...
fox17.com
Vanderbilt student who went hiking in New Hampshire found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The body of a Vanderbilt University student who had been reported missing in New Hampshire was found Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, 20, went hiking alone on a trail on Nov. 19. A spokesperson from New Hampshire Fish and Game tells FOX 17 News she likely died on Sunday. He also said that the conditions were harsh, with temperatures in the single digits and winds at 40-50 mph.
fox17.com
Country musician Tracy Lawrence hosts annual Turkey Fry, Benefit Concert in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country musician and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence hosted his 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert in Nashville Tuesday. The event began at Nashville Fairgrounds with a whopping 250 volunteers in attendance who helped fry a record-breaking 1,200 turkeys. All the turkeys will be handed...
fox17.com
Ice skating rink to open in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Soon enough, McMinnville citizens and tourists will be able to enjoy some novel winter fun. Upon a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m, an ice skating rink will be opening up in the town thanks to McMinnville Parks & Recreation, as well as McMinnville Public Works.
fox17.com
One found dead on church property in East Nashville shooting
EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead after a shooting outside church in East Nashville. Someone called Metro Nashville police and alerted them to a shooting outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 208 Gatewood Avenue, at around 4:20 p.m. Friday. Police report finding a man dead at the scene when they arrived.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
fox17.com
Student with severe autism held back after his parents claim MNPS mis-evaluated him
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A child with severe disabilities is being held back after his parents claim Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) mis-evaluated him. Thirteen-year-old Landon Falluer is severely autistic and has apraxia of speech, a speech sound disorder. Landon’s mother says he's been in honors classes his whole...
fox17.com
Man accused of killing co-worker at Nashville construction site captured in Knox County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a man wanted for a Nashville construction site murder was arrested in Knox County. He has been booked into the Metro Jail and charged with criminal homicide. Police say 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya is suspected of shooting and...
fox17.com
Ryman Auditorium to host Brett Eldredge, others for holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brett Eldredge is kicking off the season with his 'Glow Live' holiday tour for three nights in a row at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Eldredge has been doing his tour annually since his successful record 'Glow' debuted in 2016. The country singer has had five No. 1 singled on the Billboard County Airplay charts. He is currently signed to Warner Music Group Nashville. He has either been nominated for or has won several Country Music Awards.
fox17.com
Man charged after MNPD says he pulled a knife on officers
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested after police say that he pulled a knife on officers. MNPD officers were in a marked police vehicle at a stop light when they say that they saw a man pointing at them while standing on the median. Officers say the man began to come toward them, crossing S 5th and Main Street while continuing to point at the police officers. The officers stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the man as he approached the marked vehicle. The man, later identified as Marty Felix, tried to open the passenger door of the police vehicle before officers ordered him to the sidewalk. Once there they say they noticed a strong smell of alcohol asked Felix what he needed. Felix took a step forward and officers put up their arms to keep Felix at an arms length. Police say that Felix then swatted the officers hands before planting his feet and raising his fists to the officers.
fox17.com
Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
fox17.com
Two prominent Nashville sports bettors don't rely on luck to hit it big
When it comes to making big money on sports betting, there are two guys from Nashville that do not rely on luck because their game is more of a science. This power duo says a lot of people treat gambling like a lottery, but they look at it as a calculated business model. Their algorithms and data have led them to become the top sports gamblers in the world.
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
fox17.com
Metro Police search for 17-year-old charged with deadly shooting at Watkins Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An arrest order has been issued for a 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide for a November shooting. Metro Police report a Juvenile Court arrest order was issued for Alarenta Waters for a shooting at Watkins Park on 17th Ave. North which left 19-year-old Terriana Johnson dead.
Comments / 0