Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested after police say that he pulled a knife on officers. MNPD officers were in a marked police vehicle at a stop light when they say that they saw a man pointing at them while standing on the median. Officers say the man began to come toward them, crossing S 5th and Main Street while continuing to point at the police officers. The officers stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the man as he approached the marked vehicle. The man, later identified as Marty Felix, tried to open the passenger door of the police vehicle before officers ordered him to the sidewalk. Once there they say they noticed a strong smell of alcohol asked Felix what he needed. Felix took a step forward and officers put up their arms to keep Felix at an arms length. Police say that Felix then swatted the officers hands before planting his feet and raising his fists to the officers.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO