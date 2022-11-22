ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Nashville veterans struggle to find permanent housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Veterans living in the Nashville area are struggling to find housing, often ending up on the streets because some veterans have different challenges after their time serving. Willie Weaver Jr., U.S. Army Veteran, is cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless living at Matthew 25,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Fire burns home in Williamson County on Thanksgiving

Williamson County, Tenn (WZTV) — A Williamson County home caught fire on Thanksgiving. Williamson County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in The Grove. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home from an outdoor fireplace. Firefighters say the fire from the outdoor fireplace...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Study finds Nashville ranks worst place for potholes in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent study ranks Nashville's roads as some of the worst across the country, thanks to potholes. Rebekah Hammonds with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says we will never have a pothole free road, given the drastic difference in temperatures the next few months. However, they're still making changes to reduce that number.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating reported shooting on corner of Linbar and Harding

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting on Linbar Drive and Harding Place. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this and all the news of the day...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Vanderbilt student who went hiking in New Hampshire found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The body of a Vanderbilt University student who had been reported missing in New Hampshire was found Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, 20, went hiking alone on a trail on Nov. 19. A spokesperson from New Hampshire Fish and Game tells FOX 17 News she likely died on Sunday. He also said that the conditions were harsh, with temperatures in the single digits and winds at 40-50 mph.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Ice skating rink to open in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Soon enough, McMinnville citizens and tourists will be able to enjoy some novel winter fun. Upon a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m, an ice skating rink will be opening up in the town thanks to McMinnville Parks & Recreation, as well as McMinnville Public Works.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One found dead on church property in East Nashville shooting

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead after a shooting outside church in East Nashville. Someone called Metro Nashville police and alerted them to a shooting outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 208 Gatewood Avenue, at around 4:20 p.m. Friday. Police report finding a man dead at the scene when they arrived.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Ryman Auditorium to host Brett Eldredge, others for holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brett Eldredge is kicking off the season with his 'Glow Live' holiday tour for three nights in a row at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Eldredge has been doing his tour annually since his successful record 'Glow' debuted in 2016. The country singer has had five No. 1 singled on the Billboard County Airplay charts. He is currently signed to Warner Music Group Nashville. He has either been nominated for or has won several Country Music Awards.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man charged after MNPD says he pulled a knife on officers

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested after police say that he pulled a knife on officers. MNPD officers were in a marked police vehicle at a stop light when they say that they saw a man pointing at them while standing on the median. Officers say the man began to come toward them, crossing S 5th and Main Street while continuing to point at the police officers. The officers stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the man as he approached the marked vehicle. The man, later identified as Marty Felix, tried to open the passenger door of the police vehicle before officers ordered him to the sidewalk. Once there they say they noticed a strong smell of alcohol asked Felix what he needed. Felix took a step forward and officers put up their arms to keep Felix at an arms length. Police say that Felix then swatted the officers hands before planting his feet and raising his fists to the officers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Two prominent Nashville sports bettors don't rely on luck to hit it big

When it comes to making big money on sports betting, there are two guys from Nashville that do not rely on luck because their game is more of a science. This power duo says a lot of people treat gambling like a lottery, but they look at it as a calculated business model. Their algorithms and data have led them to become the top sports gamblers in the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation

Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
WILSON COUNTY, TN

