Wisconsin tried, but Nick Herbig will still have to sit out the first half vs. Minnesota for targeting

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

MADISON – As he prepared for Wisconsin’s critical Big Ten game at Nebraska, linebacker Nick Herbig came to admire quarterback Casey Thompson.

“He is a hard player,” Herbig said Monday. “He is a good player. He likes to finish plays. He doesn’t really slide much. He doesn’t really go down on his own bill that much.…

“I respect that.”

That scouting report, Herbig noted, contributed to his ejection for targeting in the third quarter of UW’s 15-14 victory over the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Herbig had to sit out the last 19 minutes 8 seconds of the game and must also miss the first half of UW’s game this Saturday against visiting Minnesota.

UW appealed that part of the rule, hoping Herbig would be allowed to play the entire game. The appeal was denied on Tuesday, however.

“I don’t agree with the call, so I want to get some clarity,” UW interim head coach Jim Leonhard said. “One, was it correct? And two, how can we train our players better to avoid those situations?

“He was committed to making a tackle and did everything he could to avoid contact. Unfortunate that it was called that way. Hopefully we can get it changed, but I don’t know what the likelihood of that will be.”

More: Do UW players remember the Gophers taking the axe and dancing to Jump Around? Of course they do.

More: Jim Leonhard is ready to lead UW's program. Here are many of the reasons why he is the right choice

More: Wisconsin rallies with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to stun Nebraska and become bowl eligible

Nebraska held a 7-3 lead and faced second and 11 from its 20-yard line late in the third quarter when Thompson dropped back to pass.

To that point in the game Thompson had completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards. He had been sacked twice but also had run five times for 42 yards.

“Early in the game he was running,” Herbig said. “He wasn’t sliding at all. He was trying to get every yard he could, which I respect. Especially a quarterback.”

Thompson saw a lane open between left tackle and left guard and broke out of the pocket. Seeing Herbig closing in from his left, Thompson started to slide at the 24-yard line. Herbig appeared to be breaking down at the same time, preparing to make the tackle.

When Thompson went all the way to the ground, Herbig went low and his right shoulder made contact near the head/neck area of Nebraska’s quarterback.

He was called for a late hit and targeting and the replay official upheld the targeting call.

“I saw him break the pocket and I didn’t think he was going to slide,” Herbig said. “I thought he was going to try to make a statement. He went down at the last second and I did everything in my power to avoid him. I really did.

“I ended up clipping his helmet. I did try everything I could to not touch him. Because I know when a quarterback is sliding, if you touch him, it is a flag.”

Herbig was allowed to stay on the UW sideline, but he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct because he ran onto the field without a helmet to celebrate a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Herbig had to watch the remainder of the game from the UW locker room.

Asked Monday if he could share how he celebrated the comeback, Herbig, standing in front of a raised table full of microphones and digital recorders, said:

“I’d probably wreck everything here. I was going bananas.”

Regardless of the appeal, Leonhard hopes the targeting rule can be tweaked.

“I think there are clear violations of rules that need to be punished,” he said. “And I think there is a lot of gray. They have done a good job of eliminating some of that gray, but it’s still a subjective call.

“I think there is the intent of the rule and then some situations like Nick’s that fall into that gray area of – depends on how somebody sees it that day.

“And that is what I hate for these guys. They work too hard to get thrown out of games and miss time for bang-bang situations that you can clearly see were not violent and intentional.

“The ones that are clear? You should be punished. There are certain hits that we’re trying to get out of the game of football.”

Leonhard doesn’t believe Herbig’s hit falls into that category.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin tried, but Nick Herbig will still have to sit out the first half vs. Minnesota for targeting

