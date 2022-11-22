New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys play on Thanksgiving Day in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 12 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:30 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Cowboys are a 10.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 12 picks : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

The Arizona Republic : Cowboys 24, Giants 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The winner of this game gets second place in the NFC East all to itself and moves up the Wild Card playoff seedings. We have to go with the home team."

Bookies.com : Bet the Giants with the points vs. Cowboys

Bill Speros writes: "Not only is this game for playoff position and NFC East bragging rights, it’s also an audition of sorts. Forget Thanksgiving, both teams hope Christmas comes early this year in the form of Odell Beckham Jr. The free-agent wide receiver, who played for the Rams last season and was injured in the Super Bowl, is expected to visit both teams after Thanksgiving."

NFL Week 12 odds : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

ESPN : Cowboys have an 88.6% chance to win the Week 12 game

The site gives the Giants an 11.3% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Cowboys to cover vs. Giants

It writes: "The Cowboys demolished the formerly one-loss Vikings today, and after the way the Giants performed against the Lions in Week 11, this eight-point spread feels like a lock for Dallas. The Giants, like the Vikings, have been finding themselves on the right side of fortune for much of the season, and the Cowboys have a chance to expose that again."

How to watch: NFL Week 12 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Cowboys 18.6, Giants 11.7

The site's formula predicts that the Cowboys will win the Week 12 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Take the Cowboys to cover vs. Giants

It writes: "This is a division game and the Giants have played one score games all season. So, that +8 looks pretty nice. On the other hand, the Cowboys just beat a superior Vikings team by 37, and they’ve won 10 of their last 11 against the Giants."

NFL power rankings Week 12: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

NFL playoff picture Week 12: NFC, AFC postseason races tighten

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?