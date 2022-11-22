Read full article on original website
WJLA
6 teens, including 13-year-old girl, among those facing vehicle-related charges in DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD added that four other adults face similar charges. A list of those arrested, and which charges each faces, can be found...
WJLA
Teenage boy shot in NE DC on Thanksgiving Day; second shooting under investigation: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day as the traditional Turkey Bowl high school football championship was going on a block away. Police said the shooting happened about 1:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Capitol Street and 17th Street, which is...
WJLA
Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
WJLA
Three teens, one adult shot in Prince George's County, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three teenagers were among four people shot in Hillcrest Heights, Md. Wednesday night, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. One of the teens is in serious condition, while two other teens and an adult are in stable condition, PGPD said. The shooting took place...
WJLA
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
WJLA
Fairfax County traffic enforcement dropped sharply during COVID, despite rise in deaths
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 518 people may die on U.S. roads this Thanksgiving holiday period, and if this estimate holds true, this Thanksgiving holiday weekend would experience the most deaths since 2007. 7News reporter Nick Minock asked local leaders what they’re...
WJLA
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Prince William Co., suffers life-threatening injuries: police
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of westbound Prince William Parkway prior to Crooked Knoll Way, Prince William County Police (PWPD) said. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the striking vehicle stayed on scene,...
WJLA
Narcotics officer warns of fentanyl-laced pills amid surge of student overdoses in Md.
BELTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Since mid October, they’ve been happening with greater frequency. The latest this week at High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. -- overdoses inside Prince George’s County Schools or involving students at home. Nearly a dozen in a little more than a month,...
WJLA
Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff following Chesapeake Walmart shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Thanksgiving eve, the Governor of Virginia issued a flag order following the tragic shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake. Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered both the U.S. flag and the Commonwealth of Virginia flag to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.
WJLA
Expert on how to avoid road rage incidents ahead of holiday travel
WASHINGTON (7News) — With the number of people hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, 7News is making sure you can avoid road rage situations. 7News' Robert Burton spoke with AAA and they’re projecting just over 1.1 million people will be traveling by car -- and experts are warning about aggressive drivers as you hit the road.
WJLA
Garbage haulers are mixing recyclables and trash into the same truck. But, why? | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News was undercover with our hidden cameras behind Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. We spotted KMG Hauling out of Potomac Falls, Va. dumping two bins, one for recyclables and a second trash bin into the same garbage truck. “Every single time. They’ve never dumped...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
WJLA
Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel
STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
WJLA
SEE IT: Tractor trailer crash causes Thanksgiving travel backup on I-95 NB
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 Wednesday led to major headaches for Thanksgiving travelers. The multi-vehicle crash took place a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 137-mile marker in Stafford County. The crash involved several passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer that ran off the...
WJLA
DC youth football team earns trip to Florida for national title, short on funds
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Do six-year-olds have a football league?. Yes, the people are smaller, but so is the football. And in the D.C. area, the Marshall Heights Bisons 6U Pressureboyz team is the best. They’ve won 11 straight games, allowing only one touchdown by an opposing team and...
WJLA
Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
WJLA
Annual Arlington Turkey Trot 5K to help 18 non-profit organizations
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The 17th annual Arlington Turkey Trot returns Thursday with 3,500 runners taking part in the 5K on Thanksgiving Day. The goal is to raise $150,000 to benefit 18 non-profit Arlington organizations. Over the years, organizers and runners have raised more than $1,000,000. Some of the...
WJLA
ZooLights return to Smithsonian National Zoo after 2-year COVID hiatus
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — ZooLights at the Smithsonian National Zoo is back, and on night one, the crowd packed the park, snapping up all of the special entry passes. "It's back and so are we," said visitor Melissa Kang. Visitors, including loads of little ones, were happy to welcome...
WJLA
DCPS reaches tentative contract agreement with teachers' union after 3 years
WASHINGTON (7News) — A tentative contract agreement has been reached between the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) and the Washington Teachers' Union (WTU), Mayor Muriel Bowser's office announced Wednesday. Mayor Bowser was joined by DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee and WTU President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons to announce the agreement...
