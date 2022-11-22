ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WJLA

Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Expert on how to avoid road rage incidents ahead of holiday travel

WASHINGTON (7News) — With the number of people hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, 7News is making sure you can avoid road rage situations. 7News' Robert Burton spoke with AAA and they’re projecting just over 1.1 million people will be traveling by car -- and experts are warning about aggressive drivers as you hit the road.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel

STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
DULLES, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Tractor trailer crash causes Thanksgiving travel backup on I-95 NB

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 Wednesday led to major headaches for Thanksgiving travelers. The multi-vehicle crash took place a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 137-mile marker in Stafford County. The crash involved several passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer that ran off the...
WJLA

Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DCPS reaches tentative contract agreement with teachers' union after 3 years

WASHINGTON (7News) — A tentative contract agreement has been reached between the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) and the Washington Teachers' Union (WTU), Mayor Muriel Bowser's office announced Wednesday. Mayor Bowser was joined by DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee and WTU President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons to announce the agreement...
WASHINGTON, DC

