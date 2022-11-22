ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

When former Packers thrive elsewhere

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnoeC_0jJwFwFk00

In a league with a strict salary cap, player movement is unavoidable. Every year, the Green Bay Packers and 31 other teams must make tough decisions on whether or not to keep individual players.

A few former Packers are thriving, at least statistically, during the 2022 season.

Jamaal Williams, now with the Detroit Lions, leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 12. He had three rushing scores in the Lions’ upset win over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Packers have only four rushing touchdowns all season.

Davante Adams, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (925) and second in touchdown catches (10). He caught a pair of scores, including the game-winner in overtime, during the Raiders’ win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Packers’ issues at wide receiver and in the passing game this season are well-documented.

Za’Darius Smith, now with the Minnesota Vikings, is fourth in the NFL in sacks (9.5) and second in tackles for losses (14.5). He has at least a half-sack in seven of his 10 games (including Week 1 vs. the Packers) played for the Vikings, who are 8-2 and in first place in the NFC North.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, is sixth in yards per catch (17.0) among players with at least 15 catches this season, and he has seven catches of at least 20 yards. Second-round pick Christian Watson is now the team’s go-to deep threat.

Context on player movement is always required.

Williams wasn’t re-signed after the Packers used a second-round pick on A.J. Dillon. Adams wanted to play in Las Vegas with Derek Carr. The relationship between Smith and the Packers soured and the team couldn’t handle his 2022 cap hit. Valdes-Scantling got a handsome payday from the Chiefs.

Teams move on from players for a variety of reasons. These are all good players, and sometimes departing players thrive elsewhere (see: Rasul Douglas and De’Vondre Campbell in Green Bay last year.)

Good teams are built for the long-term and can typically handle player departure, but the success of former Packers stings even more this year because Matt LaFleur’s team is 4-7 and sinking out of the playoff hunt.

The Packers took a gigantic step backwards in the passing game, in large part due to the departures of Adams and Valdes-Scantling, and now Williams and Smith are producing big numbers on teams ahead of the Packers in the NFC North standings.

Dillon hasn’t been an impact player in his third season, the Packers woefully underestimated the transition period at receiver and Smith is now disrupting quarterbacks while Rashan Gary is on season-ending injured reserve. It’s been no fun for Packers fans. But it’s part of the deal in the NFL, where player movement is unstoppable, margins for being good or bad are razor thin and a change in team can supercharge an already good or great player.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
E! News

See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
The Spun

Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched

The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday. While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched. "It’ll be Kyle Allen...
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith

After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy