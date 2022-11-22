Read full article on original website
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
Why WWE Is Keeping Aliyah Off Television
Aliyah spent over half a decade in NXT, and she finally received her main roster call-up under Vince McMahon’s regime. She had a couple little pushes on television, but Aliyah has been absent in recent memory. There is a good reason for that. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s...
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Dominik & Rhea Ripley Invade Rey Mysterio’s Home On Thanksgiving
Dominik Mysterio was tired of living under Rey Mysterio’s shadow and turned on him at Clash of the Castle premium live event on September 3, 2022. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to take things to the extreme on Thanksgiving. WWE posted a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley...
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In His Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, and he is currently in the last chapter of his in-ring career. In fact, The Natural had quite a few good matches in AEW so far. While he might be retiring eventually, he doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair.
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving
Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
Fans Spot Bizarre Botch On AEW Roster Page
AEW has a lot going on in the company, so it’s safe to assume that some things can slip through the cracks. It seems that happened once again, and fans were quick to call the company out on that. Kris Statlander’s one of the original stars of AEW’s women’s...
House Of Black Returns During AEW Dynamite This Week
The House of Black were last together at the All Out pay-per-view event on September 4, 2022. The group disappeared after Malakai Black took a hiatus from the promotion to focus on his mental health. Tonight, the group finally returned to AEW. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King returned...
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
Becky Lynch Returns To Join Team Bianca For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Team Bianca were one member short of evening the odds against Team Bayley ahead of their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Tonight, the E.S.T finally revealed the fifth and final member. This week’s edition of SmackDown opened with a promo from Bayley. The Role Model called Bianca to the ring...
Toni Storm Shows Off Nasty Face Injury After AEW Full Gear
Toni Storm made her way to AEW after a disappointing run on the WWE main roster. She certainly had a solid run as the Interim AEW Women’s Champion, but that saw it end at Full Gear. She also showed off her nasty wounds after the event. Toni Storm defended...
Chris Jericho Blasts Fan For Calling AEW ‘Amateur Hour’
Chris Jericho has been part of the pro wrestling world for over thirty years now. His experience in the business is certainly valueable and this is especially true in AEW. In fact, he blasted a fan who insulted AEW. The Wizard is very visible as one of the biggest stars...
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
KENTA Responds To Kenny Omega Thanking Him For The GTS
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks faced Death Triangle in the second match of the best-of-seven series. The venue for the bout was Chicago which is also CM Punk’s hometown. Hence, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the crowd was hostile toward The Elite. The Elite played...
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For November 25, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
Iron Sheik Drags Hulk Hogan With Scathing Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan remains one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling, with his influence in the business never being understated. However, his troubled past concerning racism has ultimately led to his downfall. The Iron Sheik is always going after Hogan and he did so again recently.
LA Knight Appears On WWE SmackDown With Arm Brace
LA Knight wasn’t intimidated by Bray Wyatt when the two first crossed paths two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Knight was found buried and unconscious under the equipment last week on the blue brand. Tonight, he appeared on the show with an arm brace. LA Knight appeared during a...
Dante Martin Possibly Injured During AEW Rampage Taping
Dante Martin is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. The one-half of Top Flight never fails to impress fans with his incredible high-flying moves. Unfortunately, he may have suffered an injury during AEW Rampage taping this week. Dante Martin teamed up with Darius Martin to take on Ring...
