Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

First Black Friday flea market supports dozens of Black-owned businesses in Baltimore

While some shoppers hit the big box stores for Black Friday, others stopped by a first-of-its-kind flea market held inside Baltimore Unity Hall. “We are redefining what Black Friday looks like, so literally this is Black Friday, because we are deep in here and just celebrating Black culture and shopping Black today,” BLK FLEA MKT co-founder Bri Mobley said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have

BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
COLUMBIA, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
PLANetizen

Developers Rebrand Baltimore’s Port Covington Megaproject

Developers in Baltimore announced recently that they are rebranding a 235-acre mixed-use waterfront project now known as Baltimore Peninsula, which attracted controversy in 2019 when the project won Opportunity Zone status despite a $5.5 billion development proposal and a development team led by Kevin Plank, billionaire owner of Sagamore Development and Under Armour.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Pigtown Neighborhood Loses A Grocery Store, Expanding Baltimore City’s Food Desert

Last week, Price Rite Marketplace, a discount grocery store chain, announced the closure of its location at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center, further expanding food deserts in Baltimore City’s low-income areas, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. At the same time, Giant Food announced the opening of a new store in the affluent neighborhood, Locust Point, highlighting the disparities in access to fresh meat, seafood, and produce that advocates say have been exacerbated by redlining and inaction by local politicians.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village

The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Brothersgiving' delivers Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families in need

ODENTON, Md. — Four young friends, who call themselves brothers, are collecting food for complete Thanksgiving dinners that they'll hand out to 55 Maryland families. "Brothersgiving" is making Thanksgiving possible for many families in Anne Arundel County. The idea came to fruition in 2018 when the four graduates of Meade High School came up with an idea to give back.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials

BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Apartment fire reported in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon apartment fire in Rosedale. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Parham Circle (21237). Units arrived to find smoke showing from a three-story apartment building, according to Baltimore County Breaking News. The blaze was quickly contained and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
severnaparkvoice.com

Holiday Events Worth the Drive

There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC

