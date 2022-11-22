ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Arrest documents reveal details about Clearfield double homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents for a Clearfield man accused of murdering his grandparents paint a disturbing picture of a calculating, brutal attack from which it seems the elderly couple had little chance of escape. Suspect Dwayne Belt, 26, told police, post-Miranda, that he...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam

DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping teenager

REXBURG – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony rape charge. Jacob Eldon Gould, 20, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce after his case was moved to district court. According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a relative of the victim reported the alleged rape on June 26....
REXBURG, ID
ksl.com

Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint

OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say

CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
CLEARFIELD, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy