Utahn suspected of killing elderly grandparents has history of assault, drug charges
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
Grandson faces aggravated murder charges in death of Clearfield couple
Jeremy Belt, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his grandparents in their garage on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He is facing a total of seven charges including two counts of first-degree aggravated murder.
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
Utah woman faces felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of rent payments
A woman in southern Utah has been arrested earlier this month for theft after authorities found she had been stealing rent payments from tenants and using a company debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
16-year-old confesses over Instagram to fatal shooting, Pennsylvania police say
A Pennsylvania teen has been charged with murder after he allegedly confessed over Instagram to fatally shooting another child, according to police. The Bensalem Police Department received a 911 call Friday afternoon about a possible homicide, with the caller detailing an Instagram video chat she received from a friend, according to a police press release.
Charges in crash that killed 3 should not have been dismissed, Utah appeals court says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Court of Appeals has sent a case back to the 7th District Court, ruling that the court had made an error in dismissing a case regarding the cause of a head-on crash with three fatalities. Toni Dannelle Glosenger, 53, was charged in May...
Arrest documents reveal details about Clearfield double homicide
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents for a Clearfield man accused of murdering his grandparents paint a disturbing picture of a calculating, brutal attack from which it seems the elderly couple had little chance of escape. Suspect Dwayne Belt, 26, told police, post-Miranda, that he...
Double homicide shakes residents in Clearfield neighborhood
The couple who lived across the street from neighbor Debbie Leahman were the kind who would bring treats to neighbors during the holidays.
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam
DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
Man pleads not guilty after allegedly raping teenager
REXBURG – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony rape charge. Jacob Eldon Gould, 20, appeared before District Judge Steven Boyce after his case was moved to district court. According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a relative of the victim reported the alleged rape on June 26....
Update: Grandson of elderly couple arrested after their bodies found at Clearfield residence
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 26-year-old grandson of an elderly Clearfield couple is being charged with their homicides after his mother found their bodies Wednesday and called police. Charged in the case is 26-year-old Jeremy Belt, says a statement from Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly...
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint
OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
Judge denies retrial for Jerrod Baum, convicted of killing Utah teens
PROVO, Utah — A judge denied a retrial request from Jarrod Baum on Monday. In April, a Jury convicted Baum of killing two Utah teens and throwing their bodies down a mine shaft. In part, Baum wanted a retrial so that his defense could use information from statements that...
ADHD medication shortage impacting Utah families
Nearly a month into a national shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, some Utahns are feeling the impact.
2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
This award-nominated Utah company is helping people clear past crimes from their records
This story is sponsored by Rasa. Like most people, you've probably made a few mistakes in your lifetime. Most of the time, you can apologize for your wrongdoings, make amends and move forward with your life. But for those with criminal records, past mistakes can follow them for years — even after they've been held accountable and paid their debt to society.
West Valley mom warns of dangerous toy that sent her son to the hospital
As parents begin Christmas shopping, a West Valley mom pleaded for parents to check warning labels on high-powered magnet toys after those magnets sent her son to the hospital.
