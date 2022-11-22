ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony

By Matt Barnes
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhqRj_0jJwF8e100

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse.

Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died.

But before her death, she recorded a statement that would later be used in Slagle’s murder trial. And in 2018, she became the first woman to testify at the trial of her own murder.

This after enduring 60 surgeries, seven months in a coma, and numerous skin grafts. But what she lost in physical appearance, she did not lose in her bravery and spirit.

Former police employees in Ohio cite retaliation, inconsistent discipline, lack of support at police department

Now, her fight is being shown in a documentary called “The Fire That Took Her”. It’s being shown at film festivals in New York, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis.

So far, the feedback on the 96-minute documentary has been extremely positive.

“A lot of people are just really taken back by the fact that an ordinary person who had an ordinary life was able to change so much while she was under so much,” said Kaylyn Malinowski, one of Judy’s daughters. “Like she was under so much pain I feel like a lot of people really admire her for what she did.”

With the help of Judy’s testimony in the trial, her boyfriend Michael Slagle was sentenced to life without parole. And Ohio lawmakers passed Judy’s law, which created tougher penalties for those who commit crimes that permanently disable or disfigure their victims.

Meanwhile, Judy’s family created Judy’s foundation, with the hopes of helping families like theirs. Assisting those who may be suffering from domestic violence, preventing firther tragedies and strengthening the family unit.

Family of boy with cancer has car stolen from Cleveland hospital

“So we just want to be able to welcome in the victims and give them a place to say that is safe and also provide counseling,” said Kaylyn. “So right now we are just looking at hopefully having a couple of rooms that they can stay in and provide on-site counseling and they’ll also be a measure of security so that they feel safe.”

On Tuesday, November 22, Judy’s foundation is hosting a fundraiser called “Buckeyes and Barstools”. A bunch of Woody Hayes’ former players like Tom Skladany, Champ Henson and 2-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin will attend and share stories about the rivalry and more from their playing days.

Two children dead, three in critical condition after crash in Marion

Griffin also plans to bring his Heisman Trophy for fans to take pictures with. Only 150 tickets will be sold to maintain an intimate setting.

The event is from 6-9 p.m. at the Athletic Club of Columbus on E. Broad St. You can find ticket information here . “The Fire That Took Her” will be shown nationwide in May and will have local showings starting in March. You can see the full trailer for the documentary here .

And for more information on Judy’s foundation and how you can donate to the cause, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Bless the Broken Road'

Many of you probably already know this. Two thirds of the now defunct Country music supergroup Rascal Flatts were from Ohio. And they helped make the classic again…super-hit song Bless the Broken Road. Lead singer Gary LeVox (born in Powell, Ohio) and his second cousin Jay DeMarcus (born in...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five. […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle

An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
ANN ARBOR, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus-area mom spreads message of forgiveness this Thanksgiving

On this Thanksgiving, we all concentrate on being thankful. However, a Columbus-area mom is taking it one step further. Rachel Muha is spreading a message of forgiveness. Back in 1999, her son Brian was brutally murdered. Through the power of prayer, Muha found a way to forgive the two young men who killed her son and help other at risk kids. Muha opens up about the importance of forgiveness and what she's doing now to inspire others.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show

*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
XENIA, OH
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today hilltop shooting

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD.
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
wccbcharlotte.com

Waitress Tries to Stop Dine-and-Dashers

WILLOUGHBY, OH – Police in Ohio say a dangerous chase ensued over the weekend after a group of teenagers ran out on a bill at a local restaurant. A restaurant employee, Kayla Sherman, risked her life trying to stop the suspects, and her death-defying effort was caught on camera.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy