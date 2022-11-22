Port Huron bar cited for selling alcohol to minors in compliance check Monday

One local bar was cited for selling alcohol to an underage Port Huron police decoy in a compliance check Monday.

The Port Huron Police Department sent underage decoys to 15 Port Huron restaurants and bars to conduct a compliance check for the sale of alcohol to minors. Of the 15 establishments, 14 were found to be in compliance, the police department said.

City Limits Tavern at 2410 Conner St. was found to not be in compliance, and was cited for selling alcohol to a minor, the department said.

"The Port Huron Police Department would like to thank all of the establishments that werefound to be in compliance and encourage all licensed establishments to check ID’s to preventthe use of alcohol by underage minors," the department said in a written statement.

