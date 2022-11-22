ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte lottery winner to donate some proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A generous 76-year-old from Charlotte who won $100,000 on a scratch-off said he’ll donate some of the money to a children’s hospital, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Stephen Zick, 76, took home $100,000 after purchasing a $20 Platinum scratch-off at a Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

“I was ready to leave the store but something just stopped me and told me to buy a ticket,” he said.

Zick said he’d give some money to family and some to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“When I scratched it, I saw I won something but it wasn’t until I got home and my sister told me that I realized how much it was,” Zick said. “I thought she was kidding.”

Queen City News

