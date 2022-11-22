Charlotte lottery winner to donate some proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A generous 76-year-old from Charlotte who won $100,000 on a scratch-off said he’ll donate some of the money to a children’s hospital, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday.
Charlotte resident Stephen Zick, 76, took home $100,000 after purchasing a $20 Platinum scratch-off at a Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
“I was ready to leave the store but something just stopped me and told me to buy a ticket,” he said.
Zick said he’d give some money to family and some to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
“When I scratched it, I saw I won something but it wasn’t until I got home and my sister told me that I realized how much it was,” Zick said. “I thought she was kidding.”
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inboxCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 3