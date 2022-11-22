ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

Bay News 9

Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Bay News 9

New Yorkers work off Thanksgiving turkey with Black Friday shopping

In Syracuse, Destiny USA is seeing no shortage of shoppers, parking was even a struggle. The mall is the biggest in New York state and is the eighth biggest nationwide. People are burning off that Thanksgiving turkey with holiday shopping. “We’re from Syracuse, you know, it’s the closest mall, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
Bay News 9

Was the first Thanksgiving actually in Florida?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - So you think you know all there is to know about Thanksgiving?. On a new episode of our To The Point Already podcast, Bay News 9 anchors Rick Elmhorst and Roy De Jesus talk with historians about the possibility that the first actual Thanksgiving happened in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Turkey shortage is driving up prices this Thanksgiving

MT. ULLA, N.C. — A shortage of birds because of avian influenza and inflation is contributing to the increasing prices of turkeys this season. Avian influenza has killed 49 million birds this year. Increasing costs in feed, fuel and production are also driving turkey costs this season. Evans Family...
MOUNT ULLA, NC
Bay News 9

Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

