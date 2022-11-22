Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
New Yorkers work off Thanksgiving turkey with Black Friday shopping
In Syracuse, Destiny USA is seeing no shortage of shoppers, parking was even a struggle. The mall is the biggest in New York state and is the eighth biggest nationwide. People are burning off that Thanksgiving turkey with holiday shopping. “We’re from Syracuse, you know, it’s the closest mall, so...
Bay News 9
Bangor Daily News: 5 figures show Maine’s cooling 2022 housing market
The Maine housing market has shown signs of cooling in 2022, with far fewer single-family homes for sale in October compared with the previous year and some big wins for sellers. Here are five figures showing the ups and downs of the housing market. 14,454. That is the number of...
Bay News 9
Was the first Thanksgiving actually in Florida?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - So you think you know all there is to know about Thanksgiving?. On a new episode of our To The Point Already podcast, Bay News 9 anchors Rick Elmhorst and Roy De Jesus talk with historians about the possibility that the first actual Thanksgiving happened in Florida.
Bay News 9
Cleveland Hopkins Airport packed as air travel this Thanksgiving spikes across Ohio
CLEVELAND — Living up to its reputation as one of the busiest travel days of the year, Ohioans flooded the freeways and packed the airports Wednesday to make it to their Thanksgiving destinations. What You Need To Know. AAA estimates a jump in travel over last Thanksgiving as numbers...
Bay News 9
Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
Bay News 9
Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Police say 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, Myakka residents struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and Ferg's Sports Bar celebrates 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We'll see some leftover showers for this morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. More breaks of sun are possible later in the day with partly cloudy skies at night. Lows...
Bay News 9
Turkey shortage is driving up prices this Thanksgiving
MT. ULLA, N.C. — A shortage of birds because of avian influenza and inflation is contributing to the increasing prices of turkeys this season. Avian influenza has killed 49 million birds this year. Increasing costs in feed, fuel and production are also driving turkey costs this season. Evans Family...
Bay News 9
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
