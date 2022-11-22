Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Police investigating serious overnight stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds. Police could not confirm whether the person...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD responded to overnight stabbing in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing overnight in the 5500 block of Amherst Street early Friday morning. The call came in at 2:27 a.m., LPD said. One person suffered serious injuries. The name was not yet released. Online jail records indicated a 21-year-old woman was arrested also in the 5500 block Amherst Street overnight.
everythinglubbock.com
Overnight stabbing now fatal, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A stabbing early Friday morning was fatal, according to an update by the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after the stabbing, which occurred in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.
Victim, suspect identified in Lubbock fatal stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 49-year-old Ruben Garcia as the man killed in an overnight stabbing Friday. LPD also said 21-year-old Alexis Court was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. According to LPD, Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation around 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. According to the police, one person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC in critical condition.
TikTok Challenge Leads to Stolen Car and Arrest in Lubbock
A Lubbock woman was arrested after she drove off in a stranger's car for what she says was a "TikTok challenge." KAMC News reports that the victim had parked their car by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street and I-27. This was on Thursday, November 17th. They...
everythinglubbock.com
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N. LPD described the incident as a hit and run. The call came in just before 2:15 a.m. along the eastbound access road. Early on,...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Police searching for truck involved in pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thanksgiving morning brief,. A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2::15 a.m. The suspected vehicle involved is a black dually pick-up truck. More details here: Police searching...
2 attempted armed robberies near campus, TTU said in crime alert
Texas Tech issued a crime alert, saying there were two attempted armed robberies near the campus Wednesday night.
LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 44th Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
A Lubbock man was Arrested on two Separate Theft Charges
A Lubbock man was arrested after being accused of stealing an expensive amount of livestock. KAMC news reported that Texas Rangers made an arrest, on November 23rd, on charges of theft but the only kind of theft that doesn't make a lot of sense during inflation. 37-year-old Gilbert Luna was charged with two misdemeanors, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Control Speed, and two third degree felonies, Theft Between $30,000 to $150,000 and Theft of at Least 10 sheep/swine/goat under $150,000.
City of Plainview Sees a Spike in Scam Calls Threatening Violence
As Thanksgiving is only a few days away and we enter the holiday season there seems to be an increase in scam calls compared to the rest of the year. Throughout the year scammers will target many different groups of people such as the elderly, young, and many others including news reporters, such as myself. I personally had someone pretending to be a lawyer and asking to be paid a fine or I would be rushed to prison, I Googled the name to find instant scam.
everythinglubbock.com
Man stabs another at house party in East Lubbock, dispute over “some money”
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, a victim was stabbed leaving a house party by a suspect who said he owed him $4,000, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD received a call around 12:36 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) ER in regard to...
Lubbock woman told officers she took stranger’s car for ‘TikTok challenge,’ police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested on November 17 and accused of taking a car for what she claimed was a social media TikTok challenge, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said that the owner of the car parked by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street […]
Lubbock teen accused of live-streaming gun outside Cavazos Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen was indicted on Tuesday after a report from the Lubbock Police Department accused him of going on a live stream and displaying a gun outside Cavazos Middle School on November 3. Xavier Olivarez, 18, was indicted for charges of Exhibiting Firearms on Campus or School Bus and making a […]
‘Brittany & Devins Angels’ annual community Christmas continues in Lubbock 17 years later
LUBBOCK, Texas — A tragic house fire that killed a 3-year-old son and 21-year-old mother 17 years ago in East Lubbock started “Brittany & Devins Angels” annual community Christmas. Brittany Lilly tried to save her son Devin as their home went up in flames as they were trying to stay warm on a cold night. […]
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
fox34.com
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.
