As Thanksgiving is only a few days away and we enter the holiday season there seems to be an increase in scam calls compared to the rest of the year. Throughout the year scammers will target many different groups of people such as the elderly, young, and many others including news reporters, such as myself. I personally had someone pretending to be a lawyer and asking to be paid a fine or I would be rushed to prison, I Googled the name to find instant scam.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO