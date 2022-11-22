ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floor8

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex

Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
A.V. Club

Jake Gyllenhaal seems genuinely shocked to learn Dennis Quaid has played his dad before

Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have been genuinely shocked during a recent Yahoo! Entertainment junket interview for Disney’s new animated film Strange World—in which actor Dennis Quaid voices his father—to learn that it’s not the first time he and Quaid have shared that particular faux-familial relationship. When a questioner asks Quaid about the pair’s previous collaboration, 2004's The Day After Tomorrow, Gyllenhaal gives a very convincing, very confused-sounding “We did?” and then proceeds to declare his mind blown.
msn.com

Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special

Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
Floor8

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal name and photo of new baby boy

A day after welcoming her second child, Heidi Montag is ready to introduce his name to the world. The Hills alum revealed on Nov. 18 that she and her husband Spencer Pratt have named their newborn son Ryker Pratt, who is brother to their 5-year-old son Gunner. In her Snapchat...
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Tyla

New girl's name tops list of most popular baby names for 2022

Choosing the perfect name for your child is no easy task, especially when it involves taking into account the opinions of your partner, parents and in-laws. Not to mention all the forums, lists and celebrities who could influence your decision. Some parents have even admitted to being reduced to tears...
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy