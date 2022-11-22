Read full article on original website
Joe Jonas says he felt 'destroyed' when he lost 'Amazing Spider-Man' role to Andrew Garfield
Joe Jonas also said he thought he had a chance at "The Amazing Spider-Man" because director Marc Webb previously directed music videos.
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer
Tatum as Mike Lane is lured to London by a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) for a last dance and love in the likely franchise finale. Channing Tatum returns as “Magic” Mike Lane for a last fling and dance in London in the trailer for Warner Bros.’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance comedy that dropped Tuesday.
Margot Robbie announces she is NOT starring in female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean
Margot Robbie is in the new massive all-star ensemble cast of Babylon with Brad Pitt. To celebrate, the 32-year-old beauty showed off her very toned tummy as she posed in black for the December/January cover of Vanity Fair. During her interview, the 32-year-old Barbie actress divulged her future plans. She...
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Popculture
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce
Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor. Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial...
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
A.V. Club
Jake Gyllenhaal seems genuinely shocked to learn Dennis Quaid has played his dad before
Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have been genuinely shocked during a recent Yahoo! Entertainment junket interview for Disney’s new animated film Strange World—in which actor Dennis Quaid voices his father—to learn that it’s not the first time he and Quaid have shared that particular faux-familial relationship. When a questioner asks Quaid about the pair’s previous collaboration, 2004's The Day After Tomorrow, Gyllenhaal gives a very convincing, very confused-sounding “We did?” and then proceeds to declare his mind blown.
toofab.com
Ralph Fiennes Claims He Was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Relationship Decoy' in Early 2000s
Ralph Fiennes claims he unwittingly played the role of decoy in Bennifer 1.0. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Tuesday, the actor was asked, "Were you a decoy for their [relationship]?" referring to the first iteration of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship. "I was,...
Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was Jennifer Lopez's Decoy When She Started Dating Ben Affleck
Actor Ralph Fiennes is, of course, best known for playing “Voldemort” in the “Harry Potter” films, but his best performance may have been the one he didn’t realize he was giving: as Jennifer Lopez’s relationship decoy. Fiennes played opposite J. Lo in the 2002...
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love...
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
msn.com
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special
Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
Channing Tatum to star in "new take on James Bond" from Bullet Train director
David Leitch will helm the spy thriller
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal name and photo of new baby boy
A day after welcoming her second child, Heidi Montag is ready to introduce his name to the world. The Hills alum revealed on Nov. 18 that she and her husband Spencer Pratt have named their newborn son Ryker Pratt, who is brother to their 5-year-old son Gunner. In her Snapchat...
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
New girl's name tops list of most popular baby names for 2022
Choosing the perfect name for your child is no easy task, especially when it involves taking into account the opinions of your partner, parents and in-laws. Not to mention all the forums, lists and celebrities who could influence your decision. Some parents have even admitted to being reduced to tears...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
