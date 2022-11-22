ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Arlivia Lee
3d ago

That was some interesting info about Haughville Library… Also: St Clair St. used to be Coolidge St. after the President… The original bricks on the corner are still displayed…

Fox 59

Indianapolis Holiday Church Tour 2022

Explore architecture, history, preservation, and tradition at four historic Indianapolis churches decorated for the holidays. The Indiana Landmarks Center is giving you the opportunity to do just that. Kasey Zronek, Director of Volunteers and Heritage Experiences with Indiana Landmarks joined FOX59 this morning with more details about the self-guided tour.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Local consultant announces plan to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather, a local consultant, officially announced his campaign to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. Meriweather, formerly a community initiatives strategist for IMPD under the Hogsett administration, is the third Democrat to enter their name into the race. He is the third black candidate to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten

INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County

Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
MUNCIE, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
townepost.com

Carmel Christkindlmarkt Returns With New Vendors

The 2022 Christkindlmarkt is happening now! Until Dec. 30th, the authentic German Christmas market is occurring in downtown Carmel between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theater. Named USA TODAY’s 2021 Best Holiday Market, the Christkindlmarkt is an event guests do not want to miss. With more than 1 million visitors...
CARMEL, IN
korncountry.com

Seymour liquor thieves apprehended

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
SEYMOUR, IN
WISH-TV

Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE

