Cape Coral, FL

Woman arrested for attempted burglary at South Florida gym

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Cape Coral, FL - A woman was arrested after trying to rob a South Florida gym on Saturday.

Police arrested Tracey Ischelle Omilian, of Fort Myers Beach, after responding to a call in reference to a burglary alarm at Smash Fitness on Del Prado Blvd South in Cape Coral.

Responding officers found Omilian behind the gym's counter rummaging through drawers and items.

When police knocked on the front door, Omilian walked towards the door and unlocked it, allowing officers inside.

Once inside, officers found a half-eaten piece of protein bar on the counter, along with an open protein shake.

Omilian, who was wearing a Smash Fitness t-shirt, told officers she was unsure of how she ended up inside the gym and was not an employee of the facility.

She told officers she helped herself to the snacks, beverages, and clothing because she was cold and hungry.

As officers investigated the crime scene, Omilian became unruly and began screaming profanities at officers, attempted to grab one of the officers, then kicked an officer in the chest.

Omilian also tried to grab the arresting officer's taser, handcuffs, and keys during the dispute.

After being placed under arrest, officers found a glass pipe that yielded a positive result for the presence of fentanyl in Omilian's purse.

Omilian was arrested on charges of petit theft, resisting with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

