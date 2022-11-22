ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

winonaradio.com

Winona State University Earns “Green College” Title

(KWNO)-Winona State University continues to be recognized as one of the nation’s “Greenest Colleges” by the Princeton Review for the 12th consecutive year. “The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges,” 2023 edition, selected 455 schools across the United States to receive the “Green College” title. The selection process for the title focused on colleges across the U.S. meeting specific standards for sustainability practices, sustainability education, and quality of life for students on campus.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Health Hospice Hosting “How to Make It through the Holidays”

(KWNO)-The holidays are often challenging, even more so after the loss of someone close, so knowing how to mitigate some of the ensuing hardships and emotional challenges is important to maintain mental health. Winona Health Hospice is inviting local residents who are trying to cope with grief this holiday season...
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
MINNESOTA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes

PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
visitwinona.com

Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)

Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Highway 43 Update: Winter 2022 and Spring 2023

(KWNO)-MnDOT is thanking area residents for their patience throughout the Highway 43 project, including the work done during the recent inclement weather. Winona’s Highway 43 roundabouts have finally opened. All major construction has been completed for the winter season, and all roundabouts can be fully utilized by vehicles. Next...
WINONA, MN
KROC News

Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

UPDATE: Red Wing police chief describes officer-involved shooting incident

A Goodhue County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Marty Kelly. The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The incident occurred on Levee Road near Bay Point Park. "The investigation is ongoing with the Red Wing...
RED WING, MN
winonaradio.com

Warrior Football Falls Short in Playoffs, lose to Bemidji 31-7, Ending a Great Season

(KWMN)- The Winona State football team found themselves in the first round of the NCAA-DII football playoffs for the first time since 2017 last Saturday but fell short to the high-powered offense of Bemidji State, 31-7. The Warrior’s started the game hot on defense, intercepting NSIC offensive player of the year in Brandon Alt on his first pass of the game. The offense couldn’t find points off the turnover however, a reoccurring theme in this game. In total, the Warrior Defense forced three first half turnovers, another interception and one fumble, but the Warriors couldn’t find their way to points. The game was tied headed into the half, 0-0.
BEMIDJI, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
LAKE CITY, MN

